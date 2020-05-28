Why Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs & Josh Gad Love 'Central Park' (VIDEO)

For anyone visiting New York City, Central Park is a go-to destination. Now, a new Apple TV+ comedy series takes us inside the beloved spot in the most charming way.

Co-created by Loren Bouchard (Fox's Bob's Burgers), the animated Central Park, premiering May 29 on the streamer, introduces the people who live and work in the scenic landmark—and end up having to join together to save it and, yes, the world!

In a recent interview with the cast and Bouchard to promote the launch of the musical series, Frozen star Kristen Bell talked about playing the 13-year old Molly Tillerman, who may not feel comfortable in her own shoes but is a superhero in the comics that she draws. Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), currently starring in the TNT drama Snowpiercer, discussed his approach to voicing the female character Helen, a "fabulous weirdo."

And Josh Gad, who earned a Tony nomination for The Book of Mormon before becoming Frozen's Olaf—and plays Birdie, a park regular, who serves as narrator of the show Gad co-created—talked up the songs as "a love letter to musicals."

Check out our interview with the cast and co-creators above.

Central Park, Series Premiere, Friday, May 29, Apple TV +