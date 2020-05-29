Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper & More Contribute to 'Central Park' Soundtrack

Apple TV+'s new animated comedy Central Park has arrived and with it comes a stunning set of musical numbers performed by some of today's biggest stars.

Co-created by Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers), Josh Gad (Avenue 5) and Nora Smith (Bob's Burgers), the series follows the Tillermans, a family living in the titular New York City park. There, patriarch Owen works as the park manager and his wife Paige is a journalist. Together they're raising their kids, Molly and Cole, in the park — which is being threatened by hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham, who hopes to build condos on the land with the help of her assistant, Helen.

The cast includes Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. And along with the star-studded voice cast are a plethora of talented singers who join them for the show's musical numbers.

Apple is releasing songs from the first two installments of Central Park including "Central in My Heart." Each episode features three to six original songs and all are available to purchase and stream through Apple Music and other digital service providers.

Spanning a range of genres including hip-hop, Broadway and R&B, the soundtrack features an A-list lineup of songwriters including Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Glenn Slater, Alan Menken, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, Anthony Hamilton, Fiona Apple, Rafael Casal, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Kate Anderson, Elyssa Samsel, and Brent Knopf serve as the show's composers and writers. The production also includes executive music producer Frank Ciampi, music supervisor Patrick Dacey, and music editor Tim Dacey.

Below, catch the full tracklist for the songs that have been released so far in Episodes 1 and 2, and what's to come for the rest of the season:

Episode 101

"Poops I’ll Pick It Up" - Steven Davis, Nora Smith, Loren Bouchard

Episode 102

"Weirdos Make Great Superheroes" - Sara Bareilles

Episode 103

"The Park is Mine" - Rafael Casal and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Episode 104

"Garage Ballet" - Cyndi Lauper and William Wittman

"Rats" - Cyndi Lauper and Teddy Sinclair

Episode 105

"Spoiler Alert" - Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

Episode 106

"First Class Hands" - Darren Criss

Episode 107

"Big Deal" - Aimee Mann

Episode 108

"I'm In A Perfect Relationship" - Meghan Trainor

Episode 109

"Live it Up Tonight" - Anthony Hamilton and Charles Holloman

Episode 110

"New York Doesn't Like Your Face" - Fiona Apple and David Lucky

Central Park, Streaming now, Apple TV+