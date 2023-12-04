‘Central Park’ Canceled After Three Seasons At Apple TV+

It’s sad news for fans of Central Park as Apple TV+ has canceled the animated musical comedy series after three seasons.

The cancelation was confirmed by the show’s co-creator, Josh Gad, who also voices the character of Birdie. “Sadly, it’s done,” Gad revealed on the social media app Threads after a fan asked if the show would be returning.

Central Park, created by Gad, Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith, revolves around a family living in Central Park in New York City who must save it from a greedy land developer. The events of the series are narrated by Gad’s Birdie, a busker at the park who acts as a sort of guardian angel to the main characters.

The show premiered in May 2020 and has aired 39 episodes across three seasons, with the most recent season wrapping up its now-series finale on November 18, 2022.

In addition to Gad, the voice cast included Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Bell actually voiced two characters in the show, having first voiced Molly Tillerman in the first season. However, the show faced criticism for having Bell voice a mixed-race character. Raver-Lampman later replaced Bell, who took over the role of Molly for Seasons 2 and 3. However, Bell returned to the show in the third season, voicing the character of Abby.

Fans were disappointed to hear that there would be no future seasons and sounded off on social media.

“That is sad. Such a fun and funny show,” wrote one Threads user.

“I am very very sorry to hear this. Thank you all for what you made. It was funny and touching. Such a beautiful show,” said another.

“Well everyone involved should be very proud of themselves. It was an amazing show, and the people who found it absolutely loved it,” another viewer wrote. “I don’t think Apple knew what to do with it or how to promote it honestly because the only promotion I saw was you on good morning America talking about it.”

Apple TV+ has yet to confirm the cancelation officially.

Central Park, Seasons 1-3, Apple TV+