‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Music and NYC Shenanigans (VIDEO)

Get ready to return to New York City with Season 2 of Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy series, Central Park.

Ahead of its season premiere on Friday, June 25, the streamer is offering fans their first look at the fun ahead for the Big Apple’s Tillerman family in a new trailer.

The series from creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith will debut three installments when Season 2 arrives. The season’s next five episodes from the first half of Season 2 drop each Friday.

Returning are voice cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci, and Gad. Raver-Lampman is a new addition, stepping in for the previous voice cast member Kristen Bell as Molly Tillerman.

In Season 2, the Tillermans continue to navigate life in the world’s most famous park. Meanwhile, Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole (Burgess) deals with an embarrassing moment at school, Paige (Hahn) chases down a corruption story, and Owen (Odom Jr.) deals with managing the park.

As for adversary Bitsy (Tucci), her sinister schemes continue with the help of Helen (Diggs), and it’s all overseen by the lovable narrator Birdie (Gad). In the trailer below, get a taste of the new music that will play a part in Season 2 as well as what happens when the city experiences a blackout and more.

Central Park, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 25, Apple TV+

