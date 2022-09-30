War Cry on ‘Rings,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Gold Rush’ at 13, Double Trouble on ‘Price Is Right’

Epic battle scenes galvanize this week’s installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The witches of Hocus Pocus are back for a sequel. Discovery’s Gold Rush begins its 13th season of prospecting. A primetime The Price Is Right features an audience of twins, with Young Sheldon’s TV twins Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord appearing as guest models. Apple’s Central Park presents one of the final voice performances of the late Ed Asner.

Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

If it’s action you’ve been thirsting for, this episode of the sprawling fantasy epic delivers. As an orc army led by the demonic Adar (Joseph Mawle) descends upon the villagers in the Southlands, with elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and loyal Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) holding down the fort-make that tower­ — reinforcements are sailing from Númenor. Will the cavalry fronted by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) get there in time, and who will end up with that accursed Hilt?

Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2

Movie Premiere

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are resurrected once more as the campy 17th-century Sanderson witch sisters, returning for the inevitable sequel to the 1993 cult comedy (and cable perennial). This time, they’re brought back by three high-school teens, including the daughter of Salem’s mayor (Veep’s Tony Hale), wreaking comic and musical havoc. The above-par supporting cast includes another Veep alum, Sam Richardson, as a magic-shop owner and Ted Lasso’s sublime Hannah Waddingham as another witch from Salem’s past.

Discovery

Gold Rush

Season Premiere 8/7c

The show that spawned roughly 3,000 Alaska-set reality-TV knockoffs is back for its 13th season, and the economic stakes couldn’t be higher for miners new and old. Veteran Tony Beets risks his kids’ inheritance to mine the White Channel, the Klondike’s oldest gold deposit. Relative newbie and former Green Beret Fred Lewis could lose his house if his California Creek claim doesn’t pan out. Too bad it’s under 30 feet of ice.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

Special

On Young Sheldon, Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord only play twins. As guest models for a special prime-time edition of the classic game show, they welcome an audience full of actual twins to play for double the payload of prizes, including a tech room inspired by the fictional Sheldon Cooper (Armitage) and a trip to Texas, where Young Sheldon is set. Drew Carey, who does not have a twin, is the host.

Apple TV+

Central Park

An especially fun and tuneful episode of the animated comedy is dedicated “in memory of Ed Asner,” with the late, great TV star returning as the odious Ambrose, sarcastic nemesis and brother to the equally wretched hotel mogul Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci). He arrives for a fraught dinner at the fancy Brandenham Hotel restaurant where Abby (Kristen Bell) is now working, having invited the Tillermans as guests at the worst possible time. On the menu: a $20,000 Cote de Boeuf that goes missing. Where’s the beef?

