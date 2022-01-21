‘Central Park’ Season 2 Returns: Watch a Musical Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Oh, oh, oh my goodness. Oh my word.” Get ready to sing, because the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ animated series Central Park is back for the second half of Season 2 with eight new episodes dropping Friday, March 4.

When we return to the Tillermans, “Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face,” reads the release.

“Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”

Ahead of the show’s return, fans can check out the brand-new song “You Are the Music,” featuring Josh Gad and his former Book of Mormon co-star Rory O’Malley. The catchy tune is written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and also features Tituss Burgess and Emmy Raver-Lampman. Watch the sneak peek clip below!

Gad, Raver-Lampman, and Burgess return alongside cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, and Stanley Tucci. Among this season’s star-studded lineup of guest stars are Billy Porter, Aparna Nancherla, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper, and Naomi Ekperigin.

The first three episodes will premiere on March 4, followed by new episodes weekly through April 8. Fans can catch up on Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 on Apple TV+. The series comes from writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard with Nora Smith and Gad. Showrunners Steven David and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers.

Central Park, Season 2 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, March 4, Apple TV+