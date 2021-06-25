‘Central Park’ Star & Creator Josh Gad on the Show’s ‘Insane’ Amount of Musical Numbers (VIDEO)

Do you want to build a sitcom?

That’s exactly what Frozen star Josh Gad did with Apple TV+’s sunny animated series Central Park, which he co-created alongside Bob’s Burgers‘ Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. The series packs multiple songs per episode, in an array of styles and penned by a variety of songwriters. (Season 2 features the likes of Regina Spektor, Ingrid Michaelson, Rufus Wainright, Michael Bublé, and Shaggy.)

“The very first time I saw the marriage between animation and music on our show, I sat back and I said, ‘Oh God, I hope I wasn’t wrong when Loren Bouchard looked at me and said this is crazy, and doing four songs an episode is clinically insane,'” recalls Gad.

Set in the titular urban park in New York City, Central Park follows the Tillerman family, who live onsite in the Big Apple’s tree-filled haven, thanks to dad Owen (Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr.), who serves as the cautious park manager. In addition to amazing songs, the show is also a touching portrait of a family, and the wacky New Yorkers they brush up against. It’s narrated by a busker named Birdie (voiced by Gad), who watches over Owen and his family, including young daughter and aspiring artist Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman, replacing Kristen Bell), sensitive son Cole (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess), and Owen’s wife, reporter Paige (WandaVision baddie Kathryn Hahn).

Clearly, though, four songs per episode isn’t totally nuts, as the animated musical romp was already renewed for a third season, ahead of its Season 2 opener, which is available on Apple TV+ Friday, June 25.

Check out the full interview with Gad above where he teases what’s in store for Season 2.