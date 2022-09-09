‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘Central Park’ Return, Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra Concert, Tales of Gutsy Women

The popular Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai is back for a fifth season. Apple’s animated musical Central Park welcomes back Kristen Bell in a new role for Season 3. The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performs at the Kennedy Center in a PBS special. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton talk to Gutsy women in an Apple TV+ docuseries.

Cobra Kai

Season Premiere

The karate war continues in Season 5 of the popular franchise spinoff, when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) enlists rival-turned-ally Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to help take down the nefarious Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) after his dojo crew stunned everyone by winning the All Valley Tournament. He’s not stopping there with his “No Mercy” philosophy. And where’s Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in all of this? Off to Mexico with son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to fetch protégé Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who’s searching for his biological father.

Central Park

Season Premiere

A familiar voice is back in the park for the third season of the lovable animated musical comedy. Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), who voiced biracial daughter Molly in the first season (since replaced by Emmy Raver-Lampman) stepped away for a person of color to take over the role. She returns to the series in a new role, as Paige’s (Kathryn Hahn) younger sister Abby, an aspiring actress from Oshkosh, inspired by Paige’s recent breakthrough as a crusading journalist. She first appears in the second of three episodes launching Season 3 (more to follow weekly). The season opens with the arrival of spring—and the film crew of the Tillermans’ favorite TV show, Gina Tracker FBI, setting up shop in the park. Park manager Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is thrilled to be playing an extra, until he realizes the crime show isn’t putting the park in the most positive light, which is his mission. Overlooking it all from her hotel, Bitsy (Emmy nominee Stanley Tucci) seeks a new mayoral candidate to use as a puppet in her scheme to buy and privatize the iconic park. Somehow, it all sings.

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Kennedy Center

Special

In times of conflict, art remains an essential refuge for the human spirit. And so the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra was assembled in solidarity with the ongoing war’s victims, featuring recent Ukrainian refugees, Ukrainian members of European orchestras and Ukrainian Opera and other ensembles. The orchestra’s summer tour in Europe and the U.S. ended at the Kennedy Center on Aug. 20, and that’s the performance captured in this special, led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson. The repertoire includes Chopin (with Ukrainian virtuosos Anna Fedorova), Dvorak and Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s Seventh Symphony. Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastryska performs an aria from Beethoven’s Fidelio.

Gutsy

Series Premiere

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton know something about being gutsy women, and their appreciation for other groundbreaking women was displayed in their collaboration on The Book of Gutsy Women, which inspired this series of conversations with pioneering females. Among their more celebrated subjects: Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Megan Thee Stallion, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes and Kim Kardashian.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

9/8c

The world-building continues in the third chapter of the sumptuously epic Rings prequel, as we’re given our first glimpse—and it’s a stunner—at the island kingdom of Númenor, ruled by Queen Regent Míriel (Spartacus’ Cynthia Addai-Robinson). She’s not exactly thrilled to have the stranded elf warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in her midst, and the feeling’s mutual, because Galadriel is itching to get back into the fight against the forces of evil in Middle-earth. Speaking of which, elf soldier Arondir (Ismail Cruz Córdova) will have to marshal all his physical and mental resources to escape the clutches of the diabolical Orcs, who’ve taken him and his buddies prisoner.

