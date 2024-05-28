11 Recent TV Character Exits, Ranked by How Much They’ll Be Missed

It’s so hard to say goodbye — in some instances more than others, at least.

In recent weeks and months, S.W.A.T. bid farewell to two cast members, and Law & Order and Chicago Fire each lost three a piece, while other shows also trimmed their payrolls.

And while certain character exits made waves among TV Insider readers, others made mere ripples. In this (very unscientific) study, we’re ranking recent character exits based on how much they’ll be missed, i.e. how many TV Insider comments their exits inspired.