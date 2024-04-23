Another FBI series is saying goodbye to a team leader—let’s just hope this time isn’t with a tragic death in the line of duty, like was the case for Julian McMahon‘s Jess on Most Wanted.

Luke Kleintank, who has played the Fly Team’s leader Scott Forrester since the series premiere in 2021, is leaving FBI: International in Season 3, according to Deadline. His final episode is set to air on Tuesday, May 7. That’s two episodes before the finale on May 21, so we’ll have to wait to see what this means for the team in the rest of the season. This news comes soon after CBS renewed the show for its fourth season.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” Kleintank said in a statement to Deadline. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Kleintank’s exit will be the second of the main cast in Season 3; Heida Reed, who played Jamie Kellett since the premiere, left in the premiere. After the explosion that took out the team’s headquarters—fortunately everyone survived—Jamie decided she was leaving and transferring to the Washington field office. “When my sister took her own life, at the memorial service, I made a promise I’d live my life for both of us, and even though I checked a lot of that list, served my country, traveled, fell in love, I ran away, from my mom, from my grief. It’s time to go back home,” she told Scott. He was the one to see her off at the train station.

The series began with the reveal that Scott and Jamie were in a relationship, though it didn’t work out… yet? With Kleintank leaving, we can’t help but wonder if this might pave the way for an off-screen reunion. TV Insider did ask Kleintank if he thought that Scott thought they would one day find their way back to each other after the premiere.

“I feel like maybe. There would’ve always been that potential,” Kleintank said. “I don’t know if he would’ve been the one to push it forward, but if it happened, I don’t think he would’ve contested. I think that’s my answer: Maybe.”

How do you think FBI: International will write out Scott? Let us know your theories in the comments section, below.

