How ‘Law & Order’ Said Goodbye to Sam Waterston & Wrote Out Jack McCoy

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order Season 23 Episode 5, “Last Dance.”]

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Jack McCoy says in one of Sam Waterston‘s last times on-screen on Law & Order (for now?). After more than 400 episodes, the DA says goodbye on the NBC drama in an episode that also brings him back into the courtroom (oh, how we’d missed seeing him in action).

The case appears to be somewhat simple: A woman is found dead in Central Park, and digging into her life reveals she was raped years earlier—by the same man who was seen in the area. However, that man is Scott Kelton (Rob Benedict), the 13th richest man alive. Prior to his arrest, he says he heard someone scream but didn’t see anything, called 9-1-1, and pointed Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) in the direction of a vendor, who was previously convicted of felony sexual assault.

During the press conference about Kelton being charged in connection with the victim’s murder, a reporter asks Mayor Payne (Bruce Altman) about his long history with the man, who donated to his campaign. Then, McCoy is asked about being up for reelection and the accusation that he charged Kelton because he’s the number one supporter of his opponent. “I say that’s preposterous,” McCoy replies. “Politics play absolutely no role in this office.” After, Payne tells McCoy that he hopes he knows what he’s doing, given that he’s a “New York icon.”

Problems arise during the trial: Kelton’s lawyer calls out the vendor’s history of sexual assault; the victim’s psychiatrist won’t take the stand—an ethical choice—and tell the jury about the rape, therefore giving Kelton a motive; and the man won’t take the plea deal offered (10 years, for manslaughter in the first degree). Kelton then claims, in a meeting with his lawyer and the ADAs, that they had consensual sex and that he accidentally pushed her over, she hit her head, then, knowing no one would believe his side, choked her to death.

What Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) need is someone else to establish a motive and knows about the rape, and they find that person in the mayor’s son, Jordan (Jeremy Gabriel). He’s reluctant to talk since he was having an affair on that trip, but then they discover he texted the victim the day after checking in, a sign he suspected something happened. The mayor calls Price to meet him at The Ellsworth Club, where he tells him his son is off-limits—and warns that he will pull support from McCoy and use his power to make sure his opponent is elected and fires Price.

The mayor called McCoy after, and Jack tells Price, “I told him to go to hell, that we intend to do everything in our power to convict Scott Kelton.” And that’s why McCoy ends up back in the courtroom.

McCoy is the one to question Jordan on the stand, pushing him until he gives them what they need to establish Kelton’s motive and give the closing statement. “When I was elected District Attorney, I gave a pledge to the citizens of New York to act fairly and ethically, without bias or favor, to always act with integrity,” he says. “During my time as District Attorney, I’ve tried my best to uphold that sacred oath in the pursuit of justice, and now, members of the jury, it’s your turn to act fairly and ethically, without bias or favor, and to find the defendant, Scott Kelton, guilty of murder.”

The jury does find Kelton guilty of murder in the second degree. He hasn’t lost a step, Price tells McCoy later. “I’m not sure about that, but I suppose it doesn’t matter. I tendered my resignation 20 minutes ago.” McCoy reveals. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while. It’s time. It just is. Look, the mayor is a vindictive son of a bitch. He’s going to call in every chit he has to make sure my opponent wins the election, and he’ll succeed. Then, he’s going to bury everyone who wronged him, including you, especially you. If I step aside now, the governor will be able to appoint someone, someone with integrity. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

The episode ends with Jack McCoy taking one last moment outside the courthouse.

What did you think of how Law & Order said goodbye to Sam Waterston? Let us know in the comments below.

