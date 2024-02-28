How ‘Chicago Fire’ Celebrated Brettsey Wedding & Said Goodbye to Kara Killmer

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6 “Port in the Storm.”]

Chicago Fire said goodbye to Kara Killmer and her character, Brett, in style, with her and Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) wedding.

First up, however, is telling Casey about the location of their wedding, a fish store—which maid of honor Violet (Hanako Greensmith) promises to make sure is in amazing shape—but as he assures Brett when he finds out, “I don’t care where we get married, Sylvie. As long as it’s you and me there, we’re all good.”

But for a moment, it looks like his best man might not make it. Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) worried when her texts to Severide (Taylor Kinney) go unanswered, and she even lies to Cruz (Joe Minoso) and claims he said his flight was delayed. Then she thinks he’s calling to tell her he completely missed his flight, only for him to walk in while they’re on the phone. He didn’t call sooner, he explains, because he wanted to look her in the eyes. She’s just glad he came home, she says as they lie down on the bunk in his office. “That was the plan,” he reminds her, and while she may not have been sure, he was. (Later, at the wedding, he promises yet again to always come home to her.) Also sure? Brett about her plan to marry Casey in 26 hours, move to Portland, leave 51, and live in a house with him and the kids.

And of course Severide and Casey need to have one last cigar chat (and comment on how far they’ve come from being two single guys with nothing and no one to lose). Casey brings up Severide’s work on arson cases, and the lieutenant admits that while before, there was a concern that he’d get lost in that and turn into his father, this time, with the possibility of losing his wife, he “never lost sight of the end goal: coming home.” Severide also shares that he’s been thinking a lot about Casey telling him that the house needed him and, whether he knew it or not, he needed the house. He also notes that this time, Casey leaving feels permanent, but the captain says that he and Brett will always come back to 51.

But first Brett has to survive her last call at 51. And sure, we know she does, but still, having a security guard who was trying to rob a watch show at an expo center pull a gun on her is a concern. Fortunately, she’s able to get away from him, and Casey shows up in time to tackle him as he chases her. Even better: Violet was struggling to find flowers for the wedding, but there just so happened to be a bridal expo in the center, as Mouch (Christian Stolte), Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) noticed…

And then it’s time for the wedding, and yes, the fish store does look beautiful. It’s fitting that Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiates—and begins by, after Violet lights a candle for the Chicago firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty at the couple’s request, noting that they’re not the most “savvy” on a certain subject: “Everyone at 51 knew you should’ve gotten married before you did.”

Casey’s the first to recite his vows. “Getting here to this place was the toughest battle of my life. It was worth every moment because we’re here now. You are my port in the storm, the most generous, caring person I’ve ever known, and sometimes the most stubborn,” he begins. (“So not true,” she interjects.) “We were apart too long, but now I promise that you will never be alone and I will always be by your side, and that this, the two of us together, is a fire that will never go out. I had to get a fire metaphor in there somewhere.”

Brett then, in her vows, reveals why she wanted to get married at Shedd Aquarium: Years ago, when they took Amelia there “is when I realized you are the only man for me. The way you were with her, I knew you were born to be a father, and when you decided to be a father to the Darden boys, it only made me love you more. Even when I was trying so hard to let you go. And I couldn’t. It’s like you said, we were meant to be. We were meant to be a family.”

After Boden pronounces them “husband and wife and a family” and they kiss, it’s time for the reception at, of course, Molly’s. There, Violet admits to Carver (Jake Lockett) that she keeps running from him because seeing someone she really cares about in danger in front of her (as she did Brett earlier), she won’t survive it again. What he takes from that is she cares about him.

And then all that’s left to do is say goodbye to Casey and Brett. While Brett hugs Violet and Kidd goodbye, Casey tells Severide he’ll be back soon. And after a dip and a kiss at the car, the newlyweds drive off.

Elsewhere, Boden tells Violet that her promotion came through, and she’ll be in PIC (paramedic in charge) once Brett leaves. But she’s surprised when Paramedic Chief Robinson stops by to talk about who will be riding with her—and she doesn’t want her input. She’s also planning to be much more involved than her predecessors.

Plus, is 51 going to be losing two firefighters soon?! Mouch remarks that he wants his last year or two at the CFD to be his best, and Gibson (Rome Flynn) encourages Kylie (Katelynn Shennett) to let the chief know she wants to transfer to 51 because she never knows what might happen even if there isn’t an open spot at the moment.

What did you think of how Fire said goodbye to Killmer and the Brettsey wedding? Let us know in the comments below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC