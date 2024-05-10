Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

Law & Order fans won’t be seeing Lt. Kate Dixon in Season 24. Camryn Manheim is leaving the NBC procedural after three seasons, Variety confirmed. The upcoming Season 23 finale, airing on May 16, will be Manheim’s final episode.

“I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order,” creator Dick Wolf said in a statement to Variety. “She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

Manheim recently spoke to TV Insider and hoped to return for Season 24. “I really hope so. This is one of my most favorite jobs and what will they do without me?” she said with a laugh. “She’s the one who bosses everybody around!”

The Emmy winner joined Law & Order, which just celebrated its 500th episode, when it was revived in 2021. She had previously appeared in episodes of the NBC crime drama as different characters. Manheim’s first guest spot was in 1991, and she returned in 1993 and 1994 playing new roles.

Manheim is the latest cast member to exit the iconic series. Sam Waterston left the series earlier in Season 23 after over 400 episodes as the legendary Jack McCoy. He joined the flagship series back in Season 5.

Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn was cast as the new district attorney, Nicholas Baxter, after Waterston’s exit. NBC has not revealed whether or not current cast members Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, and Reid Scott will all return next season.

Law & Order was renewed for Season 24 in March 2024. Law & Order: SVU will return for Season 26, and Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 5 but will move from NBC to Peacock.

Law & Order, Season 23, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC