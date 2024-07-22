Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Survivor isn’t a dating show, but it is known to produce some couples. The most recent Survivor showmance was between Season 45 contestants Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon, and Matthew Blankinship and Frannie Marin got together on the show in Season 44. But only one of those couples is public about their relationship status today.

After the Season 45 finale aired in December 2023, and Dee (the winner of the season) opted to keep the details of their relationship private from the public eye. That remains to be the case today. With the lack of a formal update, we’re assuming Dee and Austin are still together. But it’s hard to say for sure where exactly their relationship stands.

There are, however, seven Survivor couples that are still going strong! Here are the couples who met through Survivor who are still together today — one of the pairings seems to have just got hitched! Perhaps we’ll see some of these couples back for the upcoming returning players season, Season 50? Scroll through the gallery below for the latest Survivor couples updates, as well as where to follow them on Instagram.