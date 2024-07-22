7 ‘Survivor’ Couples That Are Still Together (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
'Survivor' couples still together
Survivor isn’t a dating show, but it is known to produce some couples. The most recent Survivor showmance was between Season 45 contestants Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon, and Matthew Blankinship and Frannie Marin got together on the show in Season 44. But only one of those couples is public about their relationship status today.

After the Season 45 finale aired in December 2023, and Dee (the winner of the season) opted to keep the details of their relationship private from the public eye. That remains to be the case today. With the lack of a formal update, we’re assuming Dee and Austin are still together. But it’s hard to say for sure where exactly their relationship stands.

There are, however, seven Survivor couples that are still going strong! Here are the couples who met through Survivor who are still together today — one of the pairings seems to have just got hitched! Perhaps we’ll see some of these couples back for the upcoming returning players season, Season 50? Scroll through the gallery below for the latest Survivor couples updates, as well as where to follow them on Instagram.

Survivor 47, Premieres, Wednesday, September 18, 8/7c, CBS

'Survivor's Boston Rob and Amber Mariano
Boston Rob and Amber Mariano

Instagram: @bostonrobmariano

Boston Rob and Amber Mariano are the couple of Survivor. Both have appeared in more than one season and each has won it all, and they delighted fans by playing together in Survivor Season 40, “Winners at War.” The couple first got together during the first all-stars season, Season 8, which aired in February 2004. They competed on The Amazing Race Season 7 during their engagement, finishing in second place, and they got married in April 2005, one month after the season aired. They’re still married together and are parents to four daughters, Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina. All four daughters bear the middle name Rose, and they range from ages 10-15. Rob most recently made it far on the debut season of Deal or No Deal Island and will next be in The Traitors Season 3.

'Survivor's Matthew Blankinship and Frannie Marin
Matthew Blankinship and Frannie Marin

Instagram: @mattblankins, @hailthevail

Matt and Frannie are the most recent Survivor showmance (at least, the most recent that we know for sure are still together). The pair were on the same tribe in Season 44 and got to know each other better at Ponderosa following their eliminations. It was there that the pair confessed their feelings for each other, and they’ve officially been together since June 2022.

'Survivor's Joe and Sierra Anglim
Joe and Sierra Anglim

Instagram: @janglim21, @sierra_dawn_

Joe and Sierra met on Survivor Season 30, “Worlds Apart,” which aired in 2015, but they didn’t get together until August 2017. They were good friends after filming and both dated other people post-show. They started dating in 2017, got engaged in April 2019, married in November 2019, and are now parents to two kids, a daughter and son.

'Survivor's Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan
Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan

Instagram: @thewhitneyduncan

Keith and Whitney both competed in Survivor Season 23, “South Pacific,” which aired in 2011, and fell in love during filming. Keith visited Whitney in Nashville a couple of weeks after filming wrapped, and then he moved to her city not long after. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2013 and married in 2014. They competed on The Amazing Race the same year. This July marks their 10-year wedding anniversary. They have a son and are currently expecting their second child.

'Survivor's Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting
Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting

Instagram: @ebeisel34, @jacknichting

Elizabeth and Jack met during Season 39, “Island of the Idols,” which aired in 2019. They announced they were together after the Season 39 reunion and got engaged in November 2022. Based on Elizabeth’s Instagram, it seems they may have gotten married in May or June 2024. Now, Elizabeth — a three-time Olympic medalist in swimming — is off to Paris for the 2024 Olympics! This time as a commentator.

'Survivor's Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger
Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

Instagram: @tysonapostol, @rachelfoulger

Tyson has competed in three total seasons of Survivor, and these two were already a couple when they appeared on Survivor Season 27, “Blood vs. Water,” Tyson’s second. They were just dating while filming that season, which aired in 2013 and which Tyson won. They went on to appear in Season 2 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and then they got married in 2015. They now have two daughters, and Tyson last competed in “Winners at War” alongside Rob and Amber. His first season was Tocantins, Season 18. Tyson also competed on The Challenge: USA Season 1.

'Survivor's Kim Powers (L) and Alex Bell (R)
Kim Powers and Alex Bell

Kim and Alex competed on different seasons (“Africa,” Season 3, and “The Amazon,” Season 6, respectively) but met through the show. They got married in 2006 and keep a low profile with no social media. You can see a cute video of them talking about their relationship at the Survivor 10-year anniversary party here.

