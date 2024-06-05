‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast Announced, Including Tom Sandoval, Nikki Garcia, & Boston Rob Mariano

The Traitors is once again opening its castle doors to a host of familiar faces for a game of treachery, deceit, and betrayal, and it might be the show’s most explosive line-up yet.

Peacock has officially unveiled the 21 contestants participating in the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning reality series, which is hosted by actor-turned-fashion-icon Alan Cumming.

The names were revealed in a video on the Today show on Wednesday (June 5), which was later shared to social media. This season’s cast includes some of the most iconic names in reality TV history, such as controversial Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, former WWE and Total Bellas star Nikki Garcia, and five-time Survivor player Boston Rob Mariano, who just recently competed on Deal or No Deal: Island.

There are also big names from reality shows such as The Real Housewives, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing with the Stars, and more.

Below is the full 21-player line-up:

Interestingly, Big Brother alum Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes recently competed against one another on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, while Boston Rob, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos were all cast members on Survivor: Winners at War.

Produced by Studio Lambert, The Traitors takes place in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, where 21 larger-than-life personalities come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

However, among the “Faithful” contestants are the “Traitors,” a group whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the prize.

The show’s second season was the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock, while the first season took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

