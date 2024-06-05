‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast Announced, Including Tom Sandoval, Nikki Garcia, & Boston Rob Mariano

Martin Holmes
Comments
Tom Sandoval, Nikki Garcia, and Boston Rob Mariano
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

The Traitors

 More

The Traitors is once again opening its castle doors to a host of familiar faces for a game of treachery, deceit, and betrayal, and it might be the show’s most explosive line-up yet.

Peacock has officially unveiled the 21 contestants participating in the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning reality series, which is hosted by actor-turned-fashion-icon Alan Cumming.

The names were revealed in a video on the Today show on Wednesday (June 5), which was later shared to social media. This season’s cast includes some of the most iconic names in reality TV history, such as controversial Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, former WWE and Total Bellas star Nikki Garcia, and five-time Survivor player Boston Rob Mariano, who just recently competed on Deal or No Deal: Island.

There are also big names from reality shows such as The Real Housewives, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing with the Stars, and more.

Below is the full 21-player line-up:

Interestingly, Big Brother alum Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes recently competed against one another on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, while Boston Rob, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos were all cast members on Survivor: Winners at War.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingreally)

'Survivor' Contestant Drew Basile to Compete on 'Jeopardy!'
Related

'Survivor' Contestant Drew Basile to Compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Produced by Studio Lambert, The Traitors takes place in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, where 21 larger-than-life personalities come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

However, among the “Faithful” contestants are the “Traitors,” a group whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the prize.

The show’s second season was the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock, while the first season took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

What do you think of the new line-up? Who would make the best Traitor? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Traitors - Peacock

The Traitors where to stream

The Traitors

Alan Cumming

Bob Harper

Bob the Drag Queen

Britney Haynes

Carolyn Wiger

Chanel Ayan

Chrishell Stause

Ciara Miller

Danielle Reyes

Dolores Catania

Dorinda Medley

Dylan Efron

Gabby Windey

Jeremy Collins

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Nikki Bella

Rob Mariano

Robyn Dixon

Sam Asghari

Tom Sandoval

Tony Vlachos

Wells Adams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack, Julian Works and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star'
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Everything We Know About Season 5
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
2
CBS Boss Hints at Potential ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff
Ken Jennings now and then
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings’ Old Driver’s License Photo Resurfaces
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Call Out ‘Bozo’ Contestants After Multiple Puzzle Fails
Bill Skarsgard as Penywise
5
‘Welcome to Derry’: Everything to Know About the ‘It’ Prequel Series