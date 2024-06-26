Survivor Season 47 premieres this Fall on CBS, but we’ve already got our sights set on Survivor 50, the next returning players season.

With 46 seasons of casts at their disposal already, there is a treasure trove of worthy competitors that could come back for more. Jeff Probst has already teased who could be getting an invitation to return in the milestone season to TV Insider. Q Burdette, Survivor 46’s agent of chaos, is definitely on their list of calls, Probst said, because “he’s so unpredictable and so electric and polarizing.” But even he admitted that “there really are just so many” excellent options. Boy, are there!

We’ve already broken down the format changes we want to see in the next returning players season. Now, we’ve compiled our Survivor 50 dream cast.

The list includes past winners and fan-favorites who have never won from the previous era (pre-Season 41, when the game was 39 days long). You’ll see that some have played multiple times before, but none of them have ever competed against cast members from the new era (Seasons 41-current, when the game was cut down to 26 days).

That’s the main appeal of Survivor 50: Who’s more equipped to win, players from the old or new eras? These are the Survivor alums we’d like to see answer that question.

