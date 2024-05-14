The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Boston Rob and Amber Mariano are the most famous Survivor duo there is. Their relationship began when they were on the same tribe in Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8) in 2004, and their chemistry was immediately present. Fast-forward to 2024, and they’re still married with four kids. Rob was recently eliminated from his latest reality competition appearance in a tropical setting, NBC‘s Deal or No Deal Island, and dished on the likelihood that he and Amber would come back for Survivor Season 50 to TV Insider following his exit.

Jeff Probst let fans decide that Survivor Season 50 would be a returning players’ season in an FYC event on April 27. Since Rob holds the record for being cast in the series the most (he’s played Survivor six times and won once), we had to ask if he and Amber are interested in participating. While Rob he still loves the game, he doesn’t “feel any desire” to go on the adventure again.

“I love Survivor,” he tells TV Insider. “It’s been a huge part of my life for nearly half of my life now. I don’t feel any desire to go back there and play the game again, especially where they’re just gonna use me for a little bit and vote me out.”

He’s not entirely against the idea, mind you. “But who knows? Maybe if there’s a concept change or something I would consider it because they’ve given so much to me over my life,” Rob continues, adding with a laugh, “but even though I like to stir up a lot of trouble on social media, don’t believe everything you see posted.”

He doesn’t make any mention of Amber’s interest (or possible lack thereof) in returning. Amber has competed in three seasons. Her first appearance was in Survivor: The Australian Outback (Season 2), she won Season 8, and then she competed again (with husband Rob, too!) in Survivor Season 40, “Winners at War.” Rob won Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), and Probst called his playing that season the “most perfect game in Survivor ever.”

Rob and Amber don’t have to prove anything when it comes to Survivor, of course; they’re two of the show’s biggest legends. But would Rob be interested in coming back to Deal or No Deal Island, or maybe even The Traitors? He tells us that he’s noticed the recent trend of reality competition show alums like him venturing out onto other TV programs (House of Villains and The GOAT are two of the newest additions to this phenomenon).

“I definitely have been interested” in these shows, Rob admits. “I’ve noticed exactly what you’re saying that there’s been a resurgence of it.”

For now, pencil Boston Rob in as a “we’ll see” for other reality shows.

“Right now I’m concentrating on just taking the summer off with my kids, and then, we’ll reevaluate come the fall.”

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 Available now, Peacock