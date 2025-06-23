Things are getting a little Restless around Salem these days.

On Days of Our Lives, Conner Floyd is set to take over the role of Chad DiMera, previously portrayed by Billy Flynn. Floyd, best known for playing Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless, begins filming on June 23 for the long-running soap. Deadline was first to report the news.

Floyd steps in as Flynn exits the series. Flynn recently made his debut on The Young and the Restless on June 19. His final episode of Days of Our Lives is not expected to air until early 2026. On The Young and the Restless, Flynn debuted as the mysterious Aristotle Dumas but was later revealed to be Cane Ashby.

“I am grateful for my years at Days; it changed my life in the best ways,” Flynn told TV Insider exclusively. “I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way.”

Due to the show’s advanced production schedule, fans may not see Conner Floyd appear as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives until as late as April 2026.

During his run on Days, Flynn thrived in the role, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor. He also starred alongside co-star Kate Mansi in the spinoff miniseries Chad & Abby in Paris, which streamed on Peacock in 2019. Outside of daytime, Flynn appeared in primetime as Atticus Waverly on the CBS reboot of Matlock.

The actor left Days of Our Lives with the full endorsement of the soap, as well as executive producer Ken Corday. “We support Billy as an actor and friend, and wish him nothing but continued success and happiness, personally and professionally.”

