Viewers bid farewells to many TV stars already in 2024 — on both scripted and unscripted programs — and even more exits are on the horizon.

Some of these send-offs were the stars’ decisions; some weren’t. Some were creative choices, some were the result of career shifts, and some had budget cuts to blame. And in one case, detailed below, an actor exited a final season early, with his character becoming yet another who died just before a series finale.

Here are some of the TV stars going back on the job market this year…