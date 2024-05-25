14 TV Stars Who Are Leaving Shows in 2024

Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' Midori Francis on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Camryn Manheim on 'Law & Order'
Viewers bid farewells to many TV stars already in 2024 — on both scripted and unscripted programs — and even more exits are on the horizon.

Some of these send-offs were the stars’ decisions; some weren’t. Some were creative choices, some were the result of career shifts, and some had budget cuts to blame. And in one case, detailed below, an actor exited a final season early, with his character becoming yet another who died just before a series finale.

Here are some of the TV stars going back on the job market this year…

Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Eric McCandless/ABC

Katy Perry, American Idol

Perry left the Idol judging table after seven seasons during Season 22’s emotional May 19 finale. She had announced her exit three months prior, telling fans, “I love Idol so much. … It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo on 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Alberto Rosende, Chicago Fire

In November 2023, Chicago Fire fans learned that Rosende and his character, firefighter Blake Gallo, would be leaving the show in Season 12’s January 17 premiere. In that episode, Gallo chose to move to Detroit to be closer to family.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Kara Killmer, Chicago Fire

Also in November, we heard of Killmer’s imminent departure from Chicago Fire. And in February 28’s “Port in the Storm,” Killmer’s Sylvie Brett married Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved to Portland to be with him.

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Eamonn Walker, Chicago Fire

Walker, a Chicago Fire star since day one, left the full-time cast in the Season 12 finale — and it was reportedly his decision to exist. On the plus side, his character, Wallace Boden, is expected to be back on a recurring basis.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Tracy Spiridakos, Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. followers have known since October 2023 that Spiridakos would hang up Det. Hailey Upton’s badge in Season 11. And in the finale, Upton decided it was time to leave the CPD and explore other options.

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester on 'FBI: International'
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Luke Kleintank, FBI: International

The FBI: International team lost its leader of nearly three seasons in May 7’s “Touts.” That episode, however, didn’t even show Kleintank’s Scott Forrester leaving, instead saving the character’s sudden disappearance for a mystery that was solved in the Season 3 finale.

Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke on 'The Good Doctor'
Jeff Weddell/ABC

Noah Galvin, The Good Doctor

Galvin’s Dr. Asher Wolke didn’t make it to The Good Doctor’s May 21 series finale. In April 2’s “Who at Peace,” with five episodes left in the series, the character was fatally beaten in an anti-semitic attack.

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Anne Marie Fox/ABC

Jake Borelli, Grey’s Anatomy

As a result of budget cuts, Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season will be the fifth and final season for which Borelli is a series regular, as fans discovered in May. That said, Borelli may recur in Season 21 to close out Dr. Levi Schmitt’s storyline.

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Liliane Lathan/ABC

Midori Francis, Grey’s Anatomy

Two days after the news of Borelli’s departure came the news that Francis won’t be a full-time Grey’s cast member next season either. It was reportedly an amicable decision, and Francis’s Dr. Mika Yasuda may get a send-off storyline in Season 21.

Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon on 'Law & Order'
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Camryn Manheim, Law & Order

Only days before Law & Order’s May 16 Season 23 finale, we learned Manheim and her Lt. Kate Dixon wouldn’t be a part of Season 24. That season finale was business as usual for Dixon, so her departure will probably be explained in Season 24.

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy on 'Law & Order'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Sam Waterston, Law & Order

In another Season 23 exit, Waterston told fans in February that it “time … to move on” from the show and to take D.A. Jack McCoy with him. And in February 22’s “Last Dance,” McCoy resigned after a political tussle with the New York City mayor.

Crystal Kung Minkoff on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Minkoff won’t return for RHOBH Season 14, reportedly because she’s not adding to the drama. “It’s very bittersweet,” she told fans via Instagram. “Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dillard Bassett revealed her Real Housewives exit in March, saying that the Potomac H’wives will film Season 9 without her. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” she told People.

Robyn Dixon on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'
Shannon Finney/Bravo

Robyn Dixon, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dixon, on the other hand, isn’t ending her eight-season RHOP run of her own accord. “The network did not invite me back,” she told People in April. “I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation…”

