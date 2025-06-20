Bosch star Titus Welliver has joined a new crime drama series as the actor teased he’ll appear in Season 4 of AMC‘s critically acclaimed series Dark Winds.

The actor, who is set to appear in the upcoming Bosch spinoff Ballard, shared the news on social media, posting a behind-the-scenes photo to X (formerly known as Twitter), with the caption, “Dark Winds season 4, back on the chain…”

As seen in the photo below, Welliver’s caption appears to refer to his handcuffs, which are joined by what seems to be a prison uniform. While little is known about Season 4’s storylines, the 70s-set series will continue to follow the adventures of Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) as he solves mysteries as part of the Navajo Tribal Police. Will Welliver play a perp that Leaphorn and his cohorts, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), will have to deal with? Only time will tell for certain.

Dark Winds season 4,back on the chain… pic.twitter.com/SNyiANcAHI — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) June 17, 2025

TV Insider reached out to AMC for additional information surrounding Welliver’s mystery role, so stay tuned for updates.

As for what story Season 4 will follow, showrunner John Wirth told TV Insider following Season 3’s finale that Season 4 would chronicle events captured in Tony Hillerman’s novel, The Ghostway, which deals with ghost sickness. “I’m not a Navajo, and I’m not an expert in all things Navajo, but my understanding is if you are with a person when they breathe their last breath, that breath goes into you and you become ghost sick, which requires a ceremony to cure you of ghost sickness,” Wirth said at the time.

Meanwhile, the main mystery set to unfold based on that story is “about a 16-year-old Navajo girl who runs away from boarding school. One of the routine duties of Navajo tribal police is to find runaways and return them to school,” Wirth revealed. “So this girl runs away, and Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito go out to Los Angeles to investigate her disappearance. It is rather routine in the beginning, and then it develops into more of a deadly story for her and people around her.”

How Welliver’s mystery character could play into that will be for fans to discover as Season 4 of Dark Winds approaches. Stay tuned for more details on the show and Welliver’s role, and let us know what you think of his addition to the drama in the comments section.

Dark Winds, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, AMC and AMC+