Katy Perry has revealed she will be leaving American Idol after the upcoming 22nd season while also hinting that she could be about to release new music of her own.

The “Firework” singer has served as a judge on the long-running singing competition series since it was revived by ABC in 2018. Alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Perry has been one of the main faces of the franchise since Season 16.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (February 12), Perry was asked how long she was likely to remain with Idol. Surprisingly, Perry gave a straight-up, honest answer.

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” Perry said before revealing the shocking news. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

The “Roar” hitmaker continued, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

In explaining her decision, Perry said she wanted to “go see the world and maybe bring new music,” even hinting at a possible world tour.

When Kimmel asked how Richie and Bryan feel about her decision, Perry responded, “Well, they’ll find out tonight.”

“They know that I have some things planned for this year,” she shared. “It’s going to be a very exciting year — for all pop star girlies.”

“I love them so much,” she said of her fellow judges. She also said they became aware of her decision after seeing her “in the studio” a lot in recent months. “They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is coming.”

However, Perry isn’t completely shutting the door on Idol. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day,” she told Kimmel.

ABC confirmed Season 22 back in July 2023, with Perry, Bryan, and Richie returning as judges. The season is set to premiere on Sunday, February 18.

