Sunday’s (May 19) American Idol finale marked the end of an era as Katy Perry served her last episode as a judge, bringing a close to her seven-season run on the hit ABC singing competition series.

The emotions were high right from the start as Perry appeared on stage hand-in-hand with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The “Firework” singer looked visibly emotional throughout the episode, especially when host Ryan Seacrest checked in with her.

“It’s my last few hours,” Perry said, fighting back tears. “Well, let’s enjoy them,” Seacrest replied.

Later in the episode, viewers were treated to a highlight package of Perry’s time on the show, many of the clips focusing on her close friendships with Bryan, Richie, and Seacrest.

“We have so many memories,” Seacrest said after the segment aired. “Are you sure you want to leave us?”

A choked-up Perry couldn’t say anything, simply shaking her head.

Perry later took to the stage for her duet with finalist Jack Blocker, where they performed a reworked version of her hit 2020 song “What Makes a Woman.” Fans also noticed that during the performance, Perry wore a dress that featured the faces of former Idol contestants she’d worked with during her time on the show.

The Top 12 women of this season also added to the Perry tributes, performing a medley of the singer’s biggest hits, including “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse,” and “California Gurls.”

After fans voted Abi Carter the winner of Season 22, Perry could no longer hold back the tears as she watched Carter perform. As the credits rolled and confetti fell, Richie could be seen giving Perry a hug.

Perry had anticipated the teary finale, telling KABC ahead of the episode, “I think I will be crying at anything. It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

The Grammy-nominated singer joined Idol in 2018 alongside Bryan and Richie. She announced she would be leaving the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February. ABC has not yet announced who will take over Perry’s spot for Season 23.

Check out some of the fan reaction to Perry’s last episode below.

Katy singing “What Makes a Woman” at the #idol finale feels so good when you remember it’s the closing song “SMILE”. The closing of a cycle, the beginning of a new era. “There it is, Katheryn” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QVDRFYHp32 — mr.kat (@em_mrkat) May 19, 2024

Last time we’ll see Katy crying on American idol, the end of an era #idol pic.twitter.com/bYFK8CAJzv — henrique (@perryorgasm) May 19, 2024

ok, I’ll really miss seeing Katy Perry serving looks every weekend on #Idol @katyperry pic.twitter.com/YEAR0kIxNn — felipe (@ofelipefm) May 20, 2024

I will miss Katy Perry. She was one of the coolest judges on the #Idol panel. Hopefully she’ll come back as a mentor. @katyperry #AmericanIdol — Melanie Buford (@MelanieBuford) May 20, 2024

That was an amazing season, one of the best ever. And now they have some tough shoes to fill, finding someone to replace Katy Perry. #Idol pic.twitter.com/idOBotCc1i — Flash (@FlashCarter23_) May 20, 2024

a pizza my heart will always be on the #idol stage pic.twitter.com/VlE5uzIdf3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 20, 2024