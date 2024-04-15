‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Robyn Dixon Says She Was Fired From Show

There are more casting shakeups in store for The Real Housewives of Potomac as long-time cast member Robyn Dixon has confirmed she won’t be returning for the ninth season.

Dixon made the announcement on the latest episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast, which was released on Monday, April 15. In her statement, she said it wasn’t her choice to walk away, claiming she “was fired, for lack of better words.”

“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dixon shared, per People. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

Even though the decision wasn’t hers, Dixon told her Reasonably Shady co-host, RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant, that she had made peace with her departure from the Bravo reality series.

“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she stated.

RHOP premiered on January 17, 2016, as the eighth installment of the Real Housewives franchise. Dixon was one of the original cast members alongside Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost.

Dixon went on to thank Bravo, the production company Truly Original, and all the viewers who have stayed loyal to the show over the past eight years.

“Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1,” Dixon stated. “I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you.”

She added, “And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”

Dixon also expressed her gratitude for Bryant, who has been there with her every step of the way, through all the ups and downs.

“I really want to say I love you,” the reality star told her castmate. “It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else.”

“To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime, although we still have Reasonably Shady, I’m still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore,” she added.

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9, TBA, Bravo