Jeopardy! fans are never slow in voicing their opinions. And they were quick to chime in about contestant Bevin Blaber, who became the show’s new champ after winning the Juneteenth edition. What sparked a reaction among viewers was Blaber’s habit of rocking back and forth and moving around a lot, which fans claimed made them “dizzy.”

Blaber, from Schenectady, New York, played against Jacob Hale, from Anchorage, Alaska, and Vivek Upadhyay, from Princeton, New Jersey, on Thursday, June 19. She won with $600 after a chaotic and brutal Final Jeopardy question. Upadhyay ended with $2 while Hale, the reigning champion at the time, ended with $0.

Aside from the painful final question, there was something else that Jeopardy! fans focused on — how Blaber, a writer, didn’t stop moving throughout the show.

Her movements could be seen, especially during the category “Brooklyn Neighborhoods.” She swayed back and forth side to side and leaned down a bit to press on the buzzer. Blaber only stopped swaying when she didn’t know the answer to one of the clues in the category. She even moved her buzzer back and forth as she gave answers.

During the Final Jeopardy clue, Blaber shook her head, put her hand up to her mouth when she wasn’t sure of the answer, and shrugged while the other players had poker faces and stood still.

When host Ken Jennings revealed her answer, Blaber swayed back and forth and had animated expressions when she got it wrong. When she won, Blaber pumped her fist and covered her mouth. She also gave a slight bow at her podium. Blaber might have been excited or nervous, but some fans found it distracting.

“Not trying to be mean, but was her fidgeting a distraction or was it just me?” an Instagram user asked. Many replied that it wasn’t just them, but others said they found it distracting and entertaining.

“I need this girl on #Jeopardy to stand still. Between the rocking from side to side and throwing her buzzer and hands around, she’s making me dizzy. I know it’s nervous every, but good heavens,” an X user tweeted. “It’s playing with my head. So distracting.”

“Omg I’m glad someone else said something about the constant moving. Girl STAND STILL! That was super distracting,” a third wrote.

Some fans said that if she won, they would have to skip her next game. “I might have to stay away from #Jeopardy until the current champion is done. Way too much moving around and wild gestures for me,” another wrote.

“I enjoyed Bevin’s ‘energetic style’ tonight. Don’t know if I want to watch it for a stretch of episodes though… Also liked her interaction with Jacob after the ruling. #Jeopardy,” another said.

Some fans thought she was entertaining and hope she wins many games. “Unpopular opinion: I hope Bevin wins 20 or so straight games. I think she’s entertaining as hell. She looks like she’s nervous as heck but still having fun #jeopardy,” a fan tweeted.

“Unpopular opinion, I kinda like Bevin’s energy but also, that final jeopardy was brutal #jeopardy,” said another.

“I hope Bevin ends up a 40-day champ just to annoy all these couch potatoes complaining about her movements. #Jeopardy,” a third added.

“I loved Bevin’s movements and enthusiasm throughout the game! As far as charisma fun goes, Bevin might be my favourite player all season!” a YouTuber user said.