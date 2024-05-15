Young Sheldon took a turn for the dramatic one week before its series finale when CBS’ Big Bang Theory spinoff said goodbye to George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber).

Big Bang fans knew that Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage as a teen and Jim Parsons as an adult) lost his dad at age 14. But it sure did smart to see George’s family members find out that he had suffered a fatal heart attack in that May 9 episode.

Turns out, it’s actually not uncommon for TV characters to die just before the series finale. Read on for more details on the deaths of George Sr. and other TV characters who almost made it to their shows’ final moments. (Spoilers abound!)