Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are taking a pause from renovating other people’s homes to focus on their own dream house.

The HGTV couple announced their upcoming move by giving fans a glimpse inside their new residence via Instagram. “So excited for this new chapter,” Heather wrote over a video of the pair going through the property on Thursday, June 19.

In the post’s caption, she added, “We have some news…We’re moving!!! We are so excited for this new chapter and new adventure for our family. We can’t wait to make this house a home and add our El Moussa design flare[sic] and show you guys some of the process.”

The Flip Off spouses share a 2-year-old son, Tristan. Heather is also the stepmother of Tarek’s eldest children — Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — whom he shares with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop cohost, Christina Haack.

In the clip, Tarek and Heather celebrated their big purchase by sharing a sweet kiss. The designers also got a head start on renovations by looking over a handful of paint swatches for the open living space and kitchen.

The home’s wooden exterior carries through to the interior, featuring hardwood floors and light wooden cabinets. A marble island and black backsplash help break up the wood in the kitchen. In contrast, the opposite side of the room features a wide window wall that opens into the backyard.

Celebs and fans alike shared their excitement for the duo’s new home in the post’s comments. “Congratulations!!!!” wrote The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, while one user fan commented, “Can’t wait to see how you make it your home.”

Another fan suggested, “You should turn it into a new show. The [process of] designing of your new home each and every room.”

Tarek and Heather’s move comes as fans await renewal news for their HGTV series The Flip Off. The show, which premiered in January, saw the couple compete against Haack to get the biggest financial gain from their respective house flips.

The series originally featured Haack’s ex-husband Josh Hall, with whom she split in July 2024. The exes settled their divorce last month.

That same month, Tarek reacted to a fan comment suggesting that Heather and Christine team up against him for The Flip Off Season 2. “Oh, the girls beating me in flipping houses? I think people were drinking way too much on Mother’s Day. Let’s be real,” he joked in a May 18 Instagram video.