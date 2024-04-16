The shake-ups continue across the Real Housewives franchise as Crystal Kung Minkoff confirms she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming 14th season.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Minkoff announced in an Instagram video on Monday, April 15. “It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years — let alone film it for three seasons.”

Minkoff joined RHOBH in 2021 and starred in a main capacity for three seasons. She made history as the first Asian American cast member of the Beverly Hills franchise.

“Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor,” she continued. “Being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that means for people.”

According to The Daily Mail, a source claimed producers “don’t want her back because they feel she has done all she can do on the show and she no longer has much to add to the drama.”

“They appreciate her contributions to the show, and the parting is not ugly, but it just is time to move on,” the source continued, noting, “She wanted to leave the show for a while [and] is sick of all the fighting and hashing things out, it became like a never-ending rollercoaster for her.”

“Plus, she wants to focus on her family away from the cameras,” the insider added.

Minkoff is married to The Lion King (1994) co-director and animator Rob Minkoff; together, they have two children, a son, Max, and a daughter, Zoe. Rob and the family have featured in numerous episodes of RHOBH.

After Minkoff posted her video, fans, friends, and co-stars flooded the comments with their reactions.

“Thank you for sharing your life, family, and struggles with us. You were authentic, relatable, and funny AF. When one door closes, another opens,” wrote one commenter.

“Very sad! You were one of our favorites,” added another.

Her husband also commented, joking, “And I was really planning to “bring it” this season.”

“But can we get a spin off of just you and Rob?” suggested one fan.

“Will miss you, happy for our friendship,” added Minkoff’s RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

New Girl star and Real Housewives fan Zooey Deschanel simply wrote, “Nooooooooo.”

The news of Minkoff’s departure came the same day that Robyn Dixon confirmed she won’t be returning for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.