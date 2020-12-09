'One Day at a Time' 'Officially Over': Twice-Canceled Series Won't Be Saved Again

One Day at a Time has already beat cancellation once (by Netflix), but with Pop TV also axing it, it's truly done.

"It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime

episodes," co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett wrote on Twitter on December 8. "But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you."

The comedy was original cancelled by Netflix after three seasons in March 2019 before Pop TV picked it up for a fourth season. One Day at a Time was then canceled (again) on November 24.

"The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did," co-showrunner Mike Royce added in his message. "I'm so proud of One Day at a Time, our cast, our writers, our crew, and while I'm sad today, I'll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it. I am especially thankful to our spirit guide Norman Lear, and to my cohort upon whom I am forever codependent, Gloria Calderón Kellett. And the biggest thank you is to the ODAAT fans, who gave us more love than we know what to do with."

One Day at a Time is a reboot of Lear's comedy, which aired from 1975 to 1984. It follows the Alvarez family and stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno.