'Lucifer' Officially Renewed for a Sixth & Final Season

The devil is coming back for a final time (again).

Netflix has officially renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season. "The devil made me do it," the statement on the official Twitter account reads. The streamer also clarifies that this is really the final run for the devilishly good series, adding, "Like, FINAL final."

This news comes after the streaming service revealed that the first part of the upcoming fifth season will be released on August 21. Season 5 was originally planned as the final season, but slowly the pieces fell into place for more episodes.

First, Netflix and Warner Bros. Television began to talk about another season, then co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson got on board, and finally Tom Ellis (who plays Lucifer Morningstar himself) signed a new deal.

Lucifer was canceled after three seasons on Fox. With this renewal, the streaming service that saved it will release three additional seasons before the horny fella officially says goodbye.

Lucifer, Season 5, Part 1, August 21, Netflix