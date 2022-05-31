‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ & More of the Most Painful Cancellations of the 2021-2022 TV Season

Meredith Jacobs
Magnum PI, Legends of Tomorrow, Ordinary Joe
CBS; Bettina Strauss/The CW; Matt Miller/NBC

Eventually, all good shows must come to an end (not all can last 20 or more seasons, like Law & Order: SVU and NCIS). But some cancellations are more painful than others, especially when you take into account where the series left characters.

Such was the case for the 2021-2022 season, which saw the Arrowverse on the CW cut down to two, and Magnum P.I. ending just as it seemed its will they/won’t they couple could be getting together. Plus, other first season dramas ended on cliffhanger, leaving lives and relationships in the balance.

Scroll down as we take a look at the cancellations that hurt us the most at the end of the 2021-2022 season. (Note: This doesn’t include shows for which we knew well in advance they’d be ending, such as black-ish, Bull, and This Is Us.)

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore and Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder in Batwoman
Dean Buscher/The CW

Batwoman (The CW)

The good news is that the CW series didn’t end with too much up in the air for its characters, putting Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) together and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) on the path to her next chapter. Sure, there was that bloody ending to consider, introducing a new threat, and we would have loved to see what came next for everyone, but with this one, it’s more a matter of seeing more of this part of the Arrowverse versus being left with so much unanswered.

Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson in Legacies
Chris Reel / The CW

Legacies (The CW)

It’s almost hard to imagine the CW without a show from the Vampire Diaries Universe as part of its lineup. The Vampire Diaries aired eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, The Originals consisted of five seasons from 2013 to 2018, and Legacies premiered in 2018. (There were only about three months between the end of The Originals and the beginning of Legacies.) The finale is set to air on June 16, and creator Julie Plec promised fans on Twitter that not only does it work as both a season- and series-ender, but also that it would feature “a couple surprises for long-time #TVDU fans that may just blow your mind,” so it sounds like there should at least be some closure.

The Cast of Legends of Tomorrow
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We did get seven seasons of what ended up being the weirdest, wildest, and most fun of the Arrowverse series, yes, and it certainly had its ups and its downs, but it is disappointing that we didn’t get at least some sort of wrap-up, especially after that finale cliffhanger. (We would’ve gotten more of Donald Faison as Booster Gold!) Right now, all we can hope is that some of our burning questions are answered on one of the few remaining Arrowverse shows (The Flash and Superman & Lois).

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI
CBS

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

The Season 4 finale was clearly setting up a future in which fans would see what would come next for Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) after they admitted their feelings and kissed. Instead, we got all of the build-up and their future unclear. After all, before that kiss, they acknowledged the concerns of crossing that line.

James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau, Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán in Ordinary Joe
Matt Miller/NBC

Ordinary Joe (NBC)

All three versions of Joe (James Wolk) were at a crossroads when the first season of the drama ended: Nurse Joe proposed he and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) renew their vows after he and their son Christopher (John Gluck) flew to see her, only to find her sharing a drink with her friend and coworker Barrett (Brandon Sutton ). Cop Joe proposed to Amy (Natalie Martinez) as she talked about moving back to Miami. And Musician Joe expressed regrets to Jenny. All three Joes could have ended up with anyone after that!

Morris Chestnut, Nadine Ellis and Joe Morton in Our Kind of People
Dana Hawley/FOX

Our Kind of People (Fox)

Who shot Leah (Nadine Ellis), in the back, through a chair, thinking she was Teddy (Joe Morton)? And will she survive? Based on where she was shot, it looked like it could go either way for her. But now, we’ll never see how that plays out next, including whether that person tries to take out the intended target.

