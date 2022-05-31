Eventually, all good shows must come to an end (not all can last 20 or more seasons, like Law & Order: SVU and NCIS). But some cancellations are more painful than others, especially when you take into account where the series left characters.

Such was the case for the 2021-2022 season, which saw the Arrowverse on the CW cut down to two, and Magnum P.I. ending just as it seemed its will they/won’t they couple could be getting together. Plus, other first season dramas ended on cliffhanger, leaving lives and relationships in the balance.

Scroll down as we take a look at the cancellations that hurt us the most at the end of the 2021-2022 season. (Note: This doesn’t include shows for which we knew well in advance they’d be ending, such as black-ish, Bull, and This Is Us.)