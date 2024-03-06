The Idea of You is going to get hearts racing this spring when Robinne Lee’s swoonworthy romance novel gets the movie treatment from Prime Video.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are the beating heart of this star-crossed romance, which centers around a 40-year-old single mom’s unexpected relationship with a boy bander who happens to be 24.

Read more to learn everything we know about the upcoming film, including the release date, cast, and the first trailer.

What Is The Idea of You About?

The Idea of You, based on Lee’s debut novel, follows the love story between Solène and Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet. Solène crosses paths with Hayes when she has to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to Coachella after her ex bails at the last minute. There’s an instant spark during Solène and Hayes’ chance encounter at the music festival, and they fall into a whirlwind romance. However, Hayes’ global fame poses a threat to his relationship with Solène after she’s thrust into the public eye.

Who Is in the Cast of The Idea of You?

Hathaway stars as Solène in The Idea of You, alongside Galitzine as the dreamy Hayes Campbell. Galitzine, best known for his role in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue, also stars in the upcoming Starz limited series Mary & George.

Rounding out the fictional August Moon bandmates are Raymond Cham Jr. as Oliver, Jaiden Anthony as Adrian, Viktor White as Simon, and Dakota Adan as Rory.

Ella Rubin plays Solène’s daughter, Izzy. Additional cast members include Reid Scott as Daniel, Perry Mattfeld as Eva, and Annie Mumolo as Tracy.

Michael Showalter directed The Idea of You. He co-wrote the adapted screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt. Showalter, Hathaway, Lee, Gabrielle Union, Cathy Schulman, Eric Hayes, and Jordana Mollick produced the film.

Is There a Trailer?

Yes! Prime Video released the first trailer for The Idea of You on March 6. The footage gives a glimpse into Hayes and Solène’s love story after they first meet at Coachella. The characters quickly get wrapped up in a steamy romance as they travel the globe with Hayes’ boy band, August Moon. The trailer also features a snippet of August Moon’s catchy song “Dance Before We Walk.”

Is August Moon a Real Band?

Sorry, MoonHeads. August Moon is not a real band. The fictional boy band, clearly inspired by One Direction, was first mentioned in Lee’s novel. However, Prime Video released the August Moon single “Dance Before We Walk” on March 6 in the lead-up to The Idea of You‘s release. The song, the first single from the film’s upcoming soundtrack, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.

Is Hayes Campbell Based on Harry Styles?

Given the similarities to One Direction, many have wondered if Harry Styles was the inspiration behind Hayes. Lee revealed to Vogue that “inspired is a strong word.” She noted, “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

While promoting Mary & George, Galitzine acknowledged the parallels between his character in The Idea of You and Styles. “We tried to create a character that felt, you know, akin to Harry in a sense that he’s a younger man dating an older woman,” he explained to Buzzfeed UK. It was important to create someone who felt new and original and not a shoddy impersonation of this person that we know really, really well.”

When Is The Idea of You Coming Out?

The Idea of You will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. Before the official release date, the movie will have its world premiere at the SXSW Festival on March 16 as the closing night film.