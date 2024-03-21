‘Outlander’: Starz Unveils Season 7 Return Date for Late 2024

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

It looks like Outlander fans will have to endure the Droughtlander just a little longer as Starz teased Season 7, Part 2’s arrival for later this year.

Viewers will have to do their best to wait patiently for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) return to the screens until November, according to a new social media post from the show’s official Instagram. “Just some of our faves behind-the-scenes during production of Season 7, Part 2. #Outlander officially returns this November on STARZ,” the post was captioned.

Alongside the caption were five all-new behind-the-scenes photos featuring Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, David Berry as Lord John Grey, and John Bell as Jamie and Claire’s fan-favorite nephew, Young Ian.

This means that it will be more than a year between the airing of Parts 1 and 2 as Season 7 premiered in June 2023 and completed its run in August. Part 2 will feature the back half of Season 7’s 16-episode run with ten additional installments looming on the horizon for the eighth and final season.

This update disproves our original theory that the series may return in August as an homage to the show’s 10th anniversary, but considering that Season 7 is fully filmed means that there’s room for plenty of sneak peeks in the months ahead.

Considering the show’s special anniversary as Season 1 debuted on August 9, 2014, perhaps there’s room for some exciting teases in the near future. Only time will tell, but one thing’s for certain, Claire and Jamie’s time-traversing love story will continue to unfold this year.

Stay tuned as we await an official premiere date for November, and let us know how you’ll be coping with the ongoing Droughtlander in the comments section, below. And stay tuned for any relevant updates as we approach Outlander‘s return.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres November 2024, Starz