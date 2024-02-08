John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ to Debut on Max — See the First Photos

John Green‘s next screen adaptation is almost here as the film Turtles All the Way Down eyes a streaming debut on Max for Spring 2024.

Based on Green’s novel of the same name, Turtles All the Way Down will be led by Isabela Merced, who was recently cast in the highly-anticipated second season of The Last of Us. Merced will portray a 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes, who battles with anxiety in this latest tale from the popular author as seen in the newly-released photos above and below.

While it’s not easy being Aza, she’s trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student as she navigates the endless barrage of invasive and obsessive thoughts she cannot seem to control. When she reconnects with her childhood crush, Davis (Ginny & Georgia‘s Felix Mallard), Aza is confronted with questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope. Joining Merced and Mallard in the film is Cree, who will play Aza’s best friend Daisy.

This film is the fourth book-to-screen adaptation of Green’s works, including the 2014 film The Fault in Our Stars, the movie Paper Towns, and Hulu‘s series Looking for Alaska. Turtles All the Way Down was published in October of 2017.

Other cast members for the film include Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, and Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron. Directed by Hannah Marks, the film was written for the screen by This Is Us duo Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Meanwhile, Green serves as an executive producer alongside Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, and Rosianna Halse Rojas. The movie is produced by Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner.

Stay tuned for more on the arrival of Turtles All the Way Down, which hails from New Line Cinema and Temple Hill, as we approach the Max debut.

Turtles All the Way Down, Movie Premiere, Spring 2024, Max