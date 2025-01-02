Canceled TV Shows 2025: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, your favorite TV shows will slowly start to return for midseason and season premieres. But not every show. Cancellations are unfortunately inevitable and unavoidable.
Below is the list of all the TV shows that will be ending in 2025. As the 2024-2025 season presses on, networks and streamers will reveal which programs they won’t be continuing. We’ll continue to update this list as more cancellations are announced.
ABC
The Conners
Cartoon Network
Craig of the Creek
Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Disney+
Andor
Fox
9-1-1: Lone Star
Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale
MGM+
Billy the Kid
MSNBC
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Netflix
Big Mouth
Blood of Zeus
Cobra Kai
Mo
Squid Game
Stranger Things
You
Peacock
Bel-Air
Prime Video
Bosch: Legacy
Upload
TNT
Inside the NBA (moving to ESPN and ABC)
1
Fan Favorite Returns, Recastings & More Ahead for ‘DAYS’ Next Year
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Wins $68,000 After Rival’s Jaw-Dropping Error
3
‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry & Pickle Get Huge Surprise, Plus More Season 16 Drama
4
Sugar Bowl Postponed Following Suspected Terror Attack in NOLA
5
Will Palmer & Knight Get Back Together on ‘NCIS’? This Tease Suggests Yes