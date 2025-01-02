Canceled TV Shows 2025: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Kelli Boyle
Emma Kenney, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman for 'The Conners'
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, your favorite TV shows will slowly start to return for midseason and season premieres. But not every show. Cancellations are unfortunately inevitable and unavoidable.

Below is the list of all the TV shows that will be ending in 2025. As the 2024-2025 season presses on, networks and streamers will reveal which programs they won’t be continuing. We’ll continue to update this list as more cancellations are announced.

ABC

The Conners

Cartoon Network

Craig of the Creek

Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney+

Andor

Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

MGM+

Billy the Kid

MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Netflix

Big Mouth

Blood of Zeus

Cobra Kai

Mo

Squid Game

Stranger Things

You

Peacock

Bel-Air

Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy

Upload

TNT

Inside the NBA (moving to ESPN and ABC)




