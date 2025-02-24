Welcome to the chopping block? Welcome to The Neighborhood. Fans of the CBS sitcom are worried that the show will not return for Season 8 after it was left in limbo because it is one of the few shows on that network that hasn’t been yet renewed. (CBS renewed nine shows on February 20.) The fates of The Equalizer, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Poppa’s House (having received a full-season order at the same time as NCIS: Origins, which was renewed, in November 2024), S.W.A.T., and Watson (which has only aired three episodes so far) are still up in the air.

CBS announced the pickups for the 2025-2026 season last week, and fan-favorite The Neighborhood was not on that list. Fans are not sure if they will get to see their favorite families for another season or get a complete ending. However, Season 7’s renewal was announced in April 2024, so it may come closer to the season finale.

The Neighborhood follows the Johnsons, a white family who moves into a predominantly Black neighborhood. The Johnsons become friends with their next-door neighbors, The Butlers. However, not everyone approves of their extreme neighborliness. It stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, and Hank Greenspan as the Johnsons. Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, and Marcel Spears play the Butlers. Skye Townsend stars as Courtney Pridgeon, Marty Butler’s co-worker with whom he has a child after a one-night stand.

The show brings in 4.7 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49. It is CBS’s 17th-most-watched show. However, the audience is down 17 percent from Season 6.

After the other CBS shows scored new seasons, but The Neighborhood was left in the dust, fans ran to X to beg the network to renew it.

“@CBS please renew #TheNeighborhood,” a fan begged. They have asked the network more than once to renew the sitcom.

“How has #theneighborhood not been greenlit for at least another season @CBS and the FBI shows and SWAT. Get those renewals now,” asked another.

“CBS will definitely renew some of these but a few will end up canceled. #TheNeighborhood is looking good for at least a Final Season #PoppasHouse is probably done,” an X page tweeted.



“Well I doubt #TheNeighborhood is in danger and I want #TheEqualizer to come back so here’s hoping something good happens soon,” wrote one last fan.

One reason that CBS might be waiting to announce The Neighborhood‘s renewal is because there are rumors of a spinoff. An official pickup of the spinoff has yet to be announced, but Deadline announced the news earlier this month. Could CBS be waiting to announce another season of The Neighborhood to pair with that pickup?

The spinoff would revolve around Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney), as these Butlers tackle new adventures by leaving their family’s home and neighborhood to start off the next chapters of their lives. They will move to Venice Beach, which isn’t too far from their Los Angeles childhood home.

Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral are set to star in the Season 7 finale to set up their roles in the potential spinoff.

According to Deadline, Long is set to play a tech millionaire named Bruce, Royster will portray Malcolm’s new neighbor and would-be influencer Matisse, King will play Bellamy, a content creator for a cannabis boutique, and Cabral will star as Lisa, a book agent with her sights on Malcolm’s writing.

If the spinoff gets greenlit, it will be helmed by The Neighborhood showrunners Bill Martin and Mike Schiff who will executive produce with Cedric the Entertainer, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Eric C. Rhone.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS