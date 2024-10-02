Fall’s New Shows: Which Could Be Renewed? Which Have Us Worried?

The 2024-2025 TV season has officially kicked off, bringing with it several new titles for viewers to latch onto, but will all of them succeed?

In today’s TV landscape, ratings can make or break a new show (or even old favorites). While new shows continue to find their audiences, we’re taking a look at how their initial ratings could influence chances for renewal. Ranging from the already-renewed Fox animation series Universal Basic Guys to buzzy early favorites Matlock and High Potential, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far.

Scroll down for a closer peek at how the new titles stack up.

'Universal Basic Guys'
FOX Media Inc.

Universal Basic Guys

Premiered: Sunday, September 8th

Prediction: There isn’t too much to predict as the show’s already been renewed for Season 2.

Universal Basic Guys got off to a strong start on its premiere night wrangling in 4.025 million viewers with a rating of 1.18 among the 18-49 demo, but that is likely due to an NFL lead which also boosted numbers when the third episode aired on September 22nd.

Average (four episodes): 0.49 rating, 1.679 million viewers

Joan Vassos from 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The Golden Bachelorette

Premiered: Wednesday, September 18th

Prediction: A renewal is all but imminent for this crowd-pleaser.

The Golden Bachelorette has the benefit of being platformed by a long-adored franchise, and it certainly shows as the series saw a 17.24% increase in ratings from the premiere to its second episode from 0.29 to 0.34, but viewership did dip slightly by less than 5% to 2.690 million viewers in week two.

Average (two episodes): 0.32 rating, 2.752 million viewers

Jason Ritter, Kathy Bates, and Skye P. Marshall from 'Matlock'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matlock

Premiered: Sunday, September 22nd

Prediction: Early buzz and intrigue points to a promising future for possible Season 2 renewal.

Matlock‘s arrival stirred up plenty of attention in its debut, but can its big debut numbers carry over when Episode 2 arrives weeks later?

Average (one episode): 0.44 rating, 7.742 million viewers

Robbie Magasiva and Arielle Kebbel in the series premiere of Rescue: Hi-Surf
Zach Dougan/FOX

Rescue: HI-Surf

Premiered: Sunday, September 22nd

Prediction: Things are not looking good for a renewal.

Rescue: HI-Surf‘s debut delivered big numbers following an NFL lead-in with 4.772 million viewers and a 1.11 rating, but that number has dipped majorly, decreasing each week with its most recent installment pulling in less than half the amount of viewers with 2.094 million and 0.17 rating.

Average (three episodes): 0.49 rating, 3.070 million viewers

Zachary Quinto from 'Brilliant Minds'
Rafy/NBC

Brilliant Minds

Premiered: Monday, September 23rd

Prediction: It’s a little too early to tell.

Brilliant Minds has delivered somewhat consistent viewership since its premiere with a small drop of 11.71% in viewership from the debut episode to its second installment which brought in 3.462 million for a rating of 0.27.

Average (two episodes): 0.28 rating, 3.692 million viewers

Kaitlin Olson from 'High Potential' Season 1
Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

High Potential

Premiered: Monday, September 23rd

Prediction: As one of Fall TV’s buzzier new shows we have high hopes for this newbie’s renewal.

High Potential has arrived with a modest start, the show’s 2.28% viewership increase to 3.675 million between the premiere and second episodes hints at the potential for growth in the weeks ahead even if the ratings dipped 11.43%.

Average (two episodes): 0.33 rating, 3.634 million viewers

Rossif Sutherland in 'Murder in a Small Town'
Kailey Schwerman/ FOX

Murder in a Small Town

Premiered: Tuesday, September 24th

Prediction: It’s still a little early to tell for certain, but this show is among the lower end of the ratings scale.

As far as new shows go, Murder in a Small Town will have to grow over time if it plans to stick around as it debuted on the lower end of the ratings scale.

Average (one episode): 0.22 rating, 2.285 million viewers

Sean Teale, Phillipa Soo, and Joshua Jackson from 'Doctor Odyssey'
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

Premiered: Thursday, September 26th

Prediction: The tides certainly appear to be in this show’s favor after a strong premiere showing.

Doctor Odyssey kicked off with a strong start, delivering one of the higher-rated debut episodes of the new series slate. Can it hold onto and build onto the first episode’s ratings is the bigger question at play.

Average (one episode): 0.40 rating, 4.226 million viewers

Robert Culp and Becky Rawls from 'The Summit'
Sean Beale/CBS

The Summit

Premiered: Sunday, September 29th

Prediction: The format works in this show’s favor.

Will The Summit be able to hold on? It’s a little too soon to tell for certain after just one episode, but considering the success of CBS’s other outdoor competitions and the new show’s decent premiere ratings, there’s a strong case for a return.

Average (one episode): 0.32 rating, 3.033 million viewers

