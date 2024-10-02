The 2024-2025 TV season has officially kicked off, bringing with it several new titles for viewers to latch onto, but will all of them succeed?

In today’s TV landscape, ratings can make or break a new show (or even old favorites). While new shows continue to find their audiences, we’re taking a look at how their initial ratings could influence chances for renewal. Ranging from the already-renewed Fox animation series Universal Basic Guys to buzzy early favorites Matlock and High Potential, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far.

Scroll down for a closer peek at how the new titles stack up.