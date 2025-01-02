Renewed TV Shows 2025: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
A new year means new beginnings and there are plenty on the horizon for fan-favorite shows that have already been renewed for upcoming seasons.
Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or perusing through network hits on ABC, CBS, or NBC, there are plenty of shows to look forward to in the upcoming months and years thanks to these renewals. Among some of the popular titles already renewed this year are Rivals, Interview With the Vampire, Bridgerton, and more.
Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed as we carry on in 2025. (Note: The list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing and streaming.)
ABC
American Idol, Season 8 (Season 23 overall)
The Bachelor, Season 29
The Conners, Season 7 (final season)
Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3
Acorn TV
Harry Wild, Season 4
Adult Swim
My Adventures With Superman, Season 3
Smiling Friends, Season 3
AMC
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Season 3
Dark Winds, Season 3
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3
The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2
AMC+
Gangs of London, Season 3
Apple TV+
Bad Monkey, Season 2
The Buccaneers, Season 2
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Season 2
Dark Matter, Season 2
Dr. Brain, Season 2
Foundation, Season 3
Invasion, Season 3
The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2
Loot, Season 3
The Morning Show, Season 4
Palm Royale, Season 2
Platonic, Season 2
Presumed Innocent, Season 2
The Reluctant Traveler, Season 3
Shrinking, Season 3
Silo, Seasons 3 & 4
Slow Horses, Seasons 5 & 6
Sugar, Season 2
Surface, Season 2
Tehran, Season 3
CBS
The Amazing Race, Season 37
Big Brother, Season 27
The Drew Barrymore Show, Season 6
FBI, Seasons 8 & 9
NCIS, Season 22
Survivor, Season 48
Comedy Central
Digman!, Season 2
South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30
The CW
All American, Season 7
Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 3
Wild Cards, Season 2
Disney+
Andor, Season 2 (final season)
Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2
The Mandalorian, Season 4
Fox
Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 3
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
Krapopolis, Seasons 3 & 4
The Masked Singer, Season 13
Next Level Chef, Season 4
FX
American Horror Story, Season 13
The Bear, Season 4
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 4
FXX
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 & 18
HBO
100 Foot Wave, Season 3
City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2
Dune: Prophecy, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 3
The Gilded Age, Season 3
Industry, Season 4
The Last of Us, Season 2
Last Week Tonight, Seasons 12 & 13
Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 23 & 24
The Rehearsal, Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4
The White Lotus, Season 3
HGTV
Down Home Fab, Season 3
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2
Married to Real Estate, Season 4
Rock the Block, Season 6
Hulu
The Artful Dodger, Season 2
Futurama, Seasons 13 & 14
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)
The Kardashians, Seasons 6 & 7
Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2
Only Murders in the Building, Season 5
Reasonable Doubt, Season 3
Rivals, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Season 6
Tell Me Lies, Season 3
Max
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2
And Just Like That, Season 3
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2
Creature Commandos, Season 2
Hacks, Season 4
Harley Quinn, Season 5
Peacemaker, Season 2
MGM+
Condor, Season 3
From, Season 4
Godfather of Harlem, Season 4
MTV
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 18
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 10
The Challenge All Stars, Season 5
NBC
Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7
The Voice, Season 27
Netflix
3 Body Problem, Season 2
All of Us Are Dead, Season 2
Black Mirror, Season 7
Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2
Bridgerton, Season 4
The Diplomat, Season 3
Emily in Paris, Season 5
The Gentlemen, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Seasons 3 & 4
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Season 2
FUBAR, Season 2
Heartbreak High, Season 3 (final season)
Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4
Love Is Blind, Season 8
A Man on the Inside, Season 2
Mo, Season 2 (final season)
My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 2
The Night Agent, Seasons 2 & 3
Nobody Wants This, Season 2
One Piece, Season 2
Outer Banks, Season 5 (final season)
The Recruit, Season 2
The Sandman, Season 2
Selling Sunset, Season 9
Somebody Feed Phil, Season 8
Squid Game, Season 3
Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2
Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)
Supacell, Season 2
Survival of the Thickest, Season 2
Sweet Magnolias, Season 4
The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 2
The Upshaws, Season 5
Virgin River, Season 7
Wednesday, Season 2
The Watcher, Season 2
The Witcher, Seasons 4 & 5 (final season)
XO, Kitty, Season 2
You, Season 5 (final season)
Paramount+
1923, Season 2
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3 (Season 18 overall)
Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4
School Spirits, Season 2
SEAL Team, Season 7 (final season)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Seasons 3 & 4
Tulsa King, Season 3
PBS
All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6
Grantchester, Season 10
Miss Scarlet, Season 5
Peacock
Bel-Air, Season 4 (final season)
Days of Our Lives, Season 61
The Day of the Jackal, Season 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (moving from NBC)
Love Island Games, Season 2
Love Island USA, Season 7
Poker Face, Season 2
Ted, Season 2
The Traitors, Seasons 3, 4 & 5
Twisted Metal, Season 2
Prime Video
Bosch: Legacy, Season 3
The Boys, Season 5 (final season)
Citadel, Season 2
The Devil’s Hour, Season 3
Gen V, Season 2
Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)
Harlem, Season 3
Invincible, Seasons 3 & 4
Judy Justice, Season 4
The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4
Leverage: Redemption, Season 3
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3
Reacher, Season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3
The Terminal List, Season 2
The Wheel of Time, Season 3
Showtime
The Agency, Season 2
The Chi, Season 7
Super Pumped, Season 2
Yellowjackets, Season 3
Starz
BMF, Season 4
Outlander, Season 8 (final season)
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5
Power Book IV: Force, Season 3 (final season)
P-Valley, Season 3
Sweetpea, Season 2
Syfy
SurrealEstate, Season 3
USA Network
Resident Alien, Season 4