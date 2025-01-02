A new year means new beginnings and there are plenty on the horizon for fan-favorite shows that have already been renewed for upcoming seasons.

Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or perusing through network hits on ABC, CBS, or NBC, there are plenty of shows to look forward to in the upcoming months and years thanks to these renewals. Among some of the popular titles already renewed this year are Rivals, Interview With the Vampire, Bridgerton, and more.

Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed as we carry on in 2025. (Note: The list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing and streaming.)

ABC

American Idol, Season 8 (Season 23 overall)

The Bachelor, Season 29

The Conners, Season 7 (final season)

Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3

Acorn TV

Harry Wild, Season 4

Adult Swim

My Adventures With Superman, Season 3

Smiling Friends, Season 3

AMC

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Season 3

Dark Winds, Season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2

AMC+

Gangs of London, Season 3

Apple TV+

Bad Monkey, Season 2

The Buccaneers, Season 2

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Season 2

Dark Matter, Season 2

Dr. Brain, Season 2

Foundation, Season 3

Invasion, Season 3

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2

Loot, Season 3

The Morning Show, Season 4

Palm Royale, Season 2

Platonic, Season 2

Presumed Innocent, Season 2

The Reluctant Traveler, Season 3

Shrinking, Season 3

Silo, Seasons 3 & 4

Slow Horses, Seasons 5 & 6

Sugar, Season 2

Surface, Season 2

Tehran, Season 3

CBS

The Amazing Race, Season 37

Big Brother, Season 27

The Drew Barrymore Show, Season 6

FBI, Seasons 8 & 9

NCIS, Season 22

Survivor, Season 48

Comedy Central

Digman!, Season 2

South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30

The CW

All American, Season 7

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 3

Wild Cards, Season 2

Disney+

Andor, Season 2 (final season)

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2

The Mandalorian, Season 4

Fox

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 3

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

Krapopolis, Seasons 3 & 4

The Masked Singer, Season 13

Next Level Chef, Season 4

FX

American Horror Story, Season 13

The Bear, Season 4

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 4

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 & 18

HBO

100 Foot Wave, Season 3

City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2

Dune: Prophecy, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 3

The Gilded Age, Season 3

Industry, Season 4

The Last of Us, Season 2

Last Week Tonight, Seasons 12 & 13

Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 23 & 24

The Rehearsal, Season 2

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4

The White Lotus, Season 3

HGTV

Down Home Fab, Season 3

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2

Married to Real Estate, Season 4

Rock the Block, Season 6

Hulu

The Artful Dodger, Season 2

Futurama, Seasons 13 & 14

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)

The Kardashians, Seasons 6 & 7

Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3

Rivals, Season 2

Solar Opposites, Season 6

Tell Me Lies, Season 3

Max

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2

And Just Like That, Season 3

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2

Creature Commandos, Season 2

Hacks, Season 4

Harley Quinn, Season 5

Peacemaker, Season 2

MGM+

Condor, Season 3

From, Season 4

Godfather of Harlem, Season 4

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 10

The Challenge All Stars, Season 5

NBC

Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7

The Voice, Season 27

Netflix

3 Body Problem, Season 2

All of Us Are Dead, Season 2

Black Mirror, Season 7

Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2

Bridgerton, Season 4

The Diplomat, Season 3

Emily in Paris, Season 5

The Gentlemen, Season 2

Ginny & Georgia, Seasons 3 & 4

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Season 2

FUBAR, Season 2

Heartbreak High, Season 3 (final season)

Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4

Love Is Blind, Season 8

A Man on the Inside, Season 2

Mo, Season 2 (final season)

My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 2

The Night Agent, Seasons 2 & 3

Nobody Wants This, Season 2

One Piece, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 5 (final season)

The Recruit, Season 2

The Sandman, Season 2

Selling Sunset, Season 9

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 8

Squid Game, Season 3

Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2

Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)

Supacell, Season 2

Survival of the Thickest, Season 2

Sweet Magnolias, Season 4

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 2

The Upshaws, Season 5

Virgin River, Season 7

Wednesday, Season 2

The Watcher, Season 2

The Witcher, Seasons 4 & 5 (final season)

XO, Kitty, Season 2

You, Season 5 (final season)

Paramount+

1923, Season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3 (Season 18 overall)

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4

School Spirits, Season 2

SEAL Team, Season 7 (final season)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Seasons 3 & 4

Tulsa King, Season 3

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6

Grantchester, Season 10

Miss Scarlet, Season 5

Peacock

Bel-Air, Season 4 (final season)

Days of Our Lives, Season 61

The Day of the Jackal, Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (moving from NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 2

Love Island USA, Season 7

Poker Face, Season 2

Ted, Season 2

The Traitors, Seasons 3, 4 & 5

Twisted Metal, Season 2

Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3

The Boys, Season 5 (final season)

Citadel, Season 2

The Devil’s Hour, Season 3

Gen V, Season 2

Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)

Harlem, Season 3

Invincible, Seasons 3 & 4

Judy Justice, Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3

Reacher, Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3

The Terminal List, Season 2

The Wheel of Time, Season 3

Showtime

The Agency, Season 2

The Chi, Season 7

Super Pumped, Season 2

Yellowjackets, Season 3

Starz

BMF, Season 4

Outlander, Season 8 (final season)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5

Power Book IV: Force, Season 3 (final season)

P-Valley, Season 3

Sweetpea, Season 2

Syfy

SurrealEstate, Season 3

USA Network

Resident Alien, Season 4