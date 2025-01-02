Renewed TV Shows 2025: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Rivals,' 'Interview with the Vampire,' 'Bridgerton' and more shows already renewed in 2025
Hulu / Disney+; Larry Horricks / AMC; Liam Daniel / Netflix
Rivals, Interview With the Vampire, Bridgerton

A new year means new beginnings and there are plenty on the horizon for fan-favorite shows that have already been renewed for upcoming seasons.

Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or perusing through network hits on ABC, CBS, or NBC, there are plenty of shows to look forward to in the upcoming months and years thanks to these renewals. Among some of the popular titles already renewed this year are Rivals, Interview With the Vampire, Bridgerton, and more.

Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed as we carry on in 2025. (Note: The list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing and streaming.)

ABC

American Idol, Season 8 (Season 23 overall)
The Bachelor, Season 29
The Conners, Season 7 (final season)
Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3

Acorn TV

Harry Wild, Season 4

Adult Swim

My Adventures With Superman, Season 3
Smiling Friends, Season 3

AMC

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Season 3
Dark Winds, Season 3
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3

Canceled TV Shows 2025: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
Related

Canceled TV Shows 2025: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2

AMC+

Gangs of London, Season 3

Apple TV+

Bad Monkey, Season 2
The Buccaneers, Season 2
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Season 2
Dark Matter, Season 2
Dr. Brain, Season 2
Foundation, Season 3
Invasion, Season 3
The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2
Loot, Season 3
The Morning Show, Season 4
Palm Royale, Season 2
Platonic, Season 2
Presumed Innocent, Season 2
The Reluctant Traveler, Season 3
Shrinking, Season 3
Silo, Seasons 3 & 4
Slow Horses, Seasons 5 & 6
Sugar, Season 2
Surface, Season 2
Tehran, Season 3

'Shadow & Bone,' 'Mindhunter' & More Canceled Shows Fans Still Want Saved
Related

'Shadow & Bone,' 'Mindhunter' & More Canceled Shows Fans Still Want Saved

CBS

The Amazing Race, Season 37
Big Brother, Season 27
The Drew Barrymore Show, Season 6
FBI, Seasons 8 & 9
NCIS, Season 22
Survivor, Season 48

Comedy Central

Digman!, Season 2
South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30

The CW

All American, Season 7
Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 3
Wild Cards, Season 2

Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. &amp; TM. All Rights Reserved.

2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+

Andor, Season 2 (final season)
Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2
The Mandalorian, Season 4

Fox

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 3
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
Krapopolis, Seasons 3 & 4
The Masked Singer, Season 13
Next Level Chef, Season 4

37 Shows We're Excited for in 2025
Related

37 Shows We're Excited for in 2025

FX

American Horror Story, Season 13
The Bear, Season 4
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 4

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 & 18

HBO

100 Foot Wave, Season 3
City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2
Dune: Prophecy, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 3
The Gilded Age, Season 3
Industry, Season 4
The Last of Us, Season 2
Last Week Tonight, Seasons 12 & 13
Real Time With Bill Maher, Seasons 23 & 24
The Rehearsal, Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4
The White Lotus, Season 3

HGTV

Down Home Fab, Season 3
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2
Married to Real Estate, Season 4
Rock the Block, Season 6

Will 'Virgin River' Season 7 Premiere in 2025?
Related

Will 'Virgin River' Season 7 Premiere in 2025?

Hulu

The Artful Dodger, Season 2
Futurama, Seasons 13 & 14
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)
The Kardashians, Seasons 6 & 7
Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2
Only Murders in the Building, Season 5
Reasonable Doubt, Season 3
Rivals, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Season 6
Tell Me Lies, Season 3

Max

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2
And Just Like That, Season 3
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2
Creature Commandos, Season 2
Hacks, Season 4
Harley Quinn, Season 5
Peacemaker, Season 2

MGM+

Condor, Season 3
From, Season 4
Godfather of Harlem, Season 4

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 18
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 10
The Challenge All Stars, Season 5

NBC

Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7
The Voice, Season 27

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler — 'The Diplomat' Season 2 Episode 6

Netflix

3 Body Problem, Season 2
All of Us Are Dead, Season 2
Black Mirror, Season 7
Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2
Bridgerton, Season 4
The Diplomat, Season 3
Emily in Paris, Season 5
The Gentlemen, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Seasons 3 & 4
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Season 2
FUBAR, Season 2
Heartbreak High, Season 3 (final season)
Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4
Love Is Blind, Season 8
A Man on the Inside, Season 2
Mo, Season 2 (final season)
My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 2
The Night Agent, Seasons 2 & 3
Nobody Wants This, Season 2
One Piece, Season 2
Outer Banks, Season 5 (final season)
The Recruit, Season 2
The Sandman, Season 2
Selling Sunset, Season 9
Somebody Feed Phil, Season 8
Squid Game, Season 3
Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2
Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)
Supacell, Season 2
Survival of the Thickest, Season 2
Sweet Magnolias, Season 4
The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 2
The Upshaws, Season 5
Virgin River, Season 7
Wednesday, Season 2
The Watcher, Season 2
The Witcher, Seasons 4 & 5 (final season)
XO, Kitty, Season 2
You, Season 5 (final season)

Paramount+

1923, Season 2
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3 (Season 18 overall)
Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4
School Spirits, Season 2
SEAL Team, Season 7 (final season)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Seasons 3 & 4
Tulsa King, Season 3

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6
Grantchester, Season 10
Miss Scarlet, Season 5

Peacock

Bel-Air, Season 4 (final season)
Days of Our Lives, Season 61
The Day of the Jackal, Season 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (moving from NBC)
Love Island Games, Season 2
Love Island USA, Season 7
Poker Face, Season 2
Ted, Season 2
The Traitors, Seasons 3, 4 & 5
Twisted Metal, Season 2

Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3

'The Buccaneers' Adds 1995 Miniseries Alum to Season 2 Ensemble
Related

'The Buccaneers' Adds 1995 Miniseries Alum to Season 2 Ensemble

The Boys, Season 5 (final season)
Citadel, Season 2
The Devil’s Hour, Season 3
Gen V, Season 2
Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)
Harlem, Season 3
Invincible, Seasons 3 & 4
Judy Justice, Season 4
The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4
Leverage: Redemption, Season 3
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3
Reacher, Season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3
The Terminal List, Season 2
The Wheel of Time, Season 3

Showtime

The Agency, Season 2
The Chi, Season 7
Super Pumped, Season 2
Yellowjackets, Season 3

Starz

BMF, Season 4
Outlander, Season 8 (final season)
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5
Power Book IV: Force, Season 3 (final season)
P-Valley, Season 3
Sweetpea, Season 2

Syfy

SurrealEstate, Season 3

USA Network

Resident Alien, Season 4




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Wins $68,000 After Rival’s Jaw-Dropping Error
'Days of Our Lives' in 2025
2
Fan Favorite Returns, Recastings & More Ahead for ‘DAYS’ in 2025
Troy Landry in Swamp People
3
‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry & Pickle Get Huge Surprise, Plus More Season 16 Drama
'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere
4
Nolan Returns to Work in ‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Premiere Photos
Jeopardy! Contestants
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Fierce ‘Second Chance’ Match-Up Is Instant Classic – Fans React