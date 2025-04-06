Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

The NCIS Season 22 finale is about a month away, but we already have an official description and some teases to hold us over while we wait.

In “Nexus,” airing on Monday, May 5, the NCIS team investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s (Gary Cole) longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future.

Carla was introduced in Episode 6 of this season, “Knight and Day,” during which Parker once again failed to secure an arrest. We can’t wait to see what happens when they cross paths again. Her return isn’t too much of a surprise; in December, executive producer Steven D. Binder did tell TV Insider that she was on the list of people they wanted to bring back.

With this investigation, “team dynamics are going to be challenged because we may not have the leadership that we’re used to,” Diona Reasonover (who plays forensics scientist Kasie Hines) previewed for us.

Looking ahead to the end of the season, she teased, “I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think.”

The good news is we already know there will be another season; NCIS was renewed in February. And looking ahead to Season 23, Reasonover shared, “I would like to see some people from Kasie’s past come back. We had her best friend before. We haven’t heard from him. I’d also like to see a little bit of the things that Kasie doesn’t like. Kasie’s very enthusiastic about just about every case and a lot of different elements. But I want to see the couple things that Kasie kind of goes, ‘Nope, I got a boundary around that. Nope, can’t do it.'”

