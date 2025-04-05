‘The Pitt’: Shawn Hatosy Teases ‘Satisfying’ Robby & Abbot Finale Scene

The Pitt is heading into its Season 1 finale with quite the cliffhanger: McKay (Fiona Dourif) is being arrested!

The penultimate episode ended with the doctor facing the consequences of drilling a hole into her ankle monitor in the middle of the mass casualty event (victims from a shooting at Pittfest) in order to save lives when it kept going off. As Dourif told TV Insider, she did what she had to do.

Looking ahead to the April 10 finale, the actress promised, “The writers wrap up every detail that you’re wondering about. I was so impressed by that script. We waited for it, and when it was delivered, I was very impressed by the amount of perfectly tied knots.”

Shawn Hatosy (who plays Abbot) did say that after the chaos of Episodes 12, 13, and 14, there are going to be medical cases that are more business as usual.

“There’s more of this need to do things that are not written down in procedural protocols of how to do things. So he steps up and goes over Walsh’s [Tedra Millan] head and does a couple things that end up working,” he teased. “There’s also a real chance for Robby and Abbot to come together and a little bit of a reversal of what we saw in that first episode,” when the former found the latter on the roof.

That scene in the finale (directed by executive producer John Wells) was his favorite to film from the season, he shared. “There was just something not only about having these two guys who are the attending physicians together who have this mutual respect for each other, but just being young actors who started out within the world of John Wells who have been through so much with him and having him direct us,” Hatosy explained. “It was, first of all, a well-written scene that turned out beautifully, and it was incredibly satisfying.”

The Pitt, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, April 10, 9/8c, Max