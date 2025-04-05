Apple TV+’s thrilling hit For All Mankind is expanding with a new exciting spinoff called Star City. Creators of For All Mankind, Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, are looking forward to developing the fictional universe. Critics have deemed For All Mankind as a “superior sci-fi,” and since the show got renewed for a fifth season, the creators did not want to stop there. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, explained, “There is so much to explore, and we, along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe.”

What is Star City about?

The official description of the series is, “A robust expansion of the For All Mankind universe, Star City is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.” The series will follow the same timeline as For All Mankind but will instead track the story from the perspective of the Soviet Union.

Who is in the cast of Star City?

Variety reported that the cast for the new series includes Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Solly McLeod, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, and three new recent additions, Adam Nagaitis, Josef Davies, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis. All the cast members will be playing new characters including, Ifans starring as the chief designer, who is described as “the driving force behind the Soviet Space program” and Martin playing Lyudmilla, described as “the head of the KGB surveillance department at Star City.”

When does Star City premiere?

While there is no official release date for the new show, the expected premiere will be in 2026.

Is there a trailer for Star City?

There is no official trailer yet for the new spinoff.

Star City, Premiere TBD, Apple TV+