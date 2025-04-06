Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, has been absent from front-burner confrontational scenes for too long! The show rectified this last week by giving the three-time Daytime Emmy winner some dramatic episodes in which Clifton delivered the goods as Liam confronted his father over one issue, but soon realized there were some deeper problems between them.

Liam challenged his dad Bill (the always-terrific Don Diamont) over his role in freeing from prison Luna (Lisa Yamada), the young woman who not only killed good-natured Tom (Clint Howard) and hottie Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), but also drugged and kidnapped Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the mother of Bill’s granddaughter, Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay).

Bill’s shocked his friends and family before – like when he gave sanctuary to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). His actions were confounding, but made sense when it was revealed that he was only lulling Sheila into a false sense of security so that he could set her up on charges that would send her away forever. Alas, that scheme didn’t work out the way Bill wanted.

Is he planning a similar battle with Luna? Liam’s not sure. All he can see is his father defending a double-killer. Liam confronted his dad, but it soon became clear that Liam was dealing with deeper issues regarding his powerful father.

The B&B scribes gave Liam lines of dialogue that were specific as possible, which reinforced his undeniable stance on Luna. Liam didn’t say that Luna had a “bad day” or was “misunderstood.” He spoke the truth. The horrible, horrible truth. “Luna is crazy,” Liam stated. “She’s an actual murderer.”

Bill protested that Luna wasn’t that person anymore, but that wasn’t cutting it with Liam. “Dad, Luna is the type of person who should be in prison…precisely because of how dangerous she is,” Liam pressed. “You effectively unleashed a maniac on the rest of us so thank you, thanks.”

This latest drama dredged up Liam’s whole history with his dad. As B&B viewers recall, Bill didn’t know about Liam and he came into his life as a young adult. Over the years, Bill has punched Liam, sending him to the floor, and nearly killed him when he blew up Spectra Fashions with Liam still inside. (Sure, Bill didn’t know that Liam was in there, but maybe double-check first?)

In an effort to emphasize his reaction to the lunacy (pun intended) of Bill helping Luna get free, Liam took a step back and pointed out the larger issues that he has with his dad.

“I’m trying dad,” Liam said with sorrow in his voice. “I’m trying to get through to you.”

Eventually, Liam resigned himself to the possibility that he was wasting his time. The enormity of the conflict became greater.

“Any attempt to show concern for you, you interpret as this offense – like an affront to you,” Liam said. “Nobody gets to question you. Your behavior can be as bizarre and erratic…as you want it to be. And we just all have to accept it. You think that’s leadership. That’s not leadership. That’s unaccountability. And it’s gross and it’s reckless and it’s going to get someone killed – somebody in your family you claim to are so much about. I don’t know what this is…I’m starting to think I never will.”

Liam left nothing left unsaid to his father. And Clifton let everything on the table as he turned in a dramatic tour-de-force that, let’s face it, was called for. Why did Bill champion Luna? Did he learn nothing from Sheila?

Liam told his dad he quit his job. The benefits that come with being a Spencer Publications executive and a trust fund don’t interest him anymore. Some things are more important.

“You have three sons and two of them are gone,” Liam pointed out to his dad. “Wyatt [Darin Brooks] is gone. Will [Crew Morrow] is living with his mother. I am the only one who stuck around and put up with you and worked hard to earn your respect and for what? A private tennis court? I don’t care. I wanted to love you. I wanted to know you. And you won’t let me. So, I can’t. So, I don’t.”

Despite Liam’s pleas – or perhaps because of them – Bill exited. He wasn’t interested in hearing what his son had to say.

Then, Liam called out to his dad not to try to convince him of his short-sightedness (what else could he say at this point?) but rather for help as something started going seriously wrong within his body.

Clifton, as Liam, has taken falls over the years on B&B – many of which had comedic tones. But this collapse wasn’t like any of those. He was apparently having a strong after getting so worked up about his dad not being the man he needs him to be.

The actor didn’t just fall down – we saw Liam try to process what was happening to his body, attempt to stay on his own two feet, and try not to panic. Alas, Liam’s body shut down. Bill may not have decked Liam (this time) but the Spencer heir still collapsed.

While Liam’s health crisis was a bit of a twist, it was also a perfectly understandable physiological response to the frustrations he was feeling. Has Luna inadvertently claimed another victim? Let’s hope not. Clifton is too valuable a player as evidenced by these recent dramatic performances. Bravo!

Bold and the Beautiful, weekdays, CBS