Despite the man arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the Saturday Night Live studios, there was no stopping the comedy in Studio 8H on Saturday, April 5, as SNL welcomed host Jack Black.

Highlights from Saturday’s episode included another Mike Myers appearance, a not-Indiana-Jones bit, a profane audience outburst, and a reprise from Elton John. Read on!

Mike Myers’ Elon Musk introduces a new Tesla model

In a cold open that mocked Donald Trump’s tariffs — and Morgan Wallen’s SNL exit — Mike Myers once again trotted out an Elon Musk impression, this time portraying a humiliated Elon.

“Recently, our dealerships have been the target of many attacks, and suddenly, no one likes Tesla cars,” Myers’ Musk said. “So I asked myself, ‘Why?’ And then I answered myself, ‘Because of me.’ Which is why we’re introducing the new Tesla Model-V, the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing.”

Jack Black plays an unwitting Indiana Jones lookalike

In one sketch on Friday, host Jack Black played a contestant on a Dating Game-type show who came dressed as Indiana Jones… but claimed he didn’t know who Indiana Jones was.

“He’s lying about not knowing he’s dressed like Indiana Jones,” Andrew Dismukes’ host exclaims. “He’s in a khaki shirt with one sleeve ripped off, and he’s wearing an adventure hat!”

Responds Black’s character, “You’re hurting my feelings! And your producer just said wear what you wear on a date. I’m sorry if it looks like Indiana Jones, whoever he may be!”

Ego Nwodim’s Ms. Eggy reacts to an audience member’s profanity

Ego Nwodim, Colin Jost, Michael Che got taken off guard by unscripted comedy as Nwodim pitched her stand-up alter-ego, Ms. Eggy, as a White House Correspondents Dinner host.

Talking about the state of the dating world, Ms. Eggy said, “These men ain’t what?” and held the microphone to the audience.

That’s when an audience member yelled out “s***,” according to Deadline. NBC was able to censor the profanity because of the network’s five-second delay, but the profanity made it to the Peacock stream, the site adds.

“We finna get fined for that,” Nwodim’s Ms. Eggy responded. “Worth a damn,’ sucka. Y’all gonna have to pay for that. Lorne [Michaels] gonna be mad at y’all.”

Elton John returns to Studio 8H

In his first SNL appearance since 2011, Elton John and frequent collaborator Brandi Carlileperformed two songs, both from their new album, Who Believes in Angels? In the first musical break, the duo sang “Little Richard’s Bible,” and in the second, they treated viewers to the album’s title track.

