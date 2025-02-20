CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Fire Country’ & 6 More

CBS‘s lineup for the 2025-2026 season is already coming together.

The network announced on February 20 that it has renewed nine more shows for next year: Tracker (the #1 entertainment series), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (the #1 comedy), Hollywood Squares (the #1 new unscripted series), Elsbeth, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney. Furthermore, Ghosts was given a two-season pickup, meaning that it will also be back for the 2026-2027 season.

This news comes after FBI was renewed last spring through the 2027-2028 broadcast season. Also already renewed for next season is Matlock, the #1 new series, as well as Survivor and The Amazing Race. Plus, CBS has already ordered to series three new shows: Sheriff Country, expanding the universe of Fire Country and starring Morena Baccarin; Boston Blue (working title), expanding the world of Blue Bloods and centered on Donnie Wahlberg‘s Danny Reagan; and The Road, a singing competition series from executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan. That’s already 16 shows ordered for the 2025-2026 season. Additional series orders and renewals will be announced at future dates.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

With this news, that still leaves the fates of the following shows up in the air: The Equalizer, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House (which received a full-season order at the same time as NCIS: Origins in November 2024), S.W.A.T., and Watson (which has only aired two episodes so far).

