‘NCIS,’ ‘The Boys’ & More Shows With New Characters We’re Excited to Meet Next Season

Another new season of TV usually means new characters coming onto our favorite shows to shake things up. The 2021-2022 season will be no different.

In fact, one of the new characters was on our list last season, as we’re still waiting to see Jensen Ackles’ debut on The Boys (especially after what we have seen so far). For one of the Arrowverse shows, we’re especially excited for who a character could be, given how the previous season ended. For another, we’re glad we’re not losing a cast member and especially intrigued by just how different a new character will be from his old.

Scroll down to take a look at the six shows with new characters we’re excited to meet next season. (Note: Only one is a new show, due to the circumstances under which we’ll likely meet its cast.)