‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan’s New Character, Plus an AvaLance Wedding Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 may not be over yet, but we already know what to expect when it returns in the fall!

As part of the show’s [email protected] panel, executive producer and co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that we’re going to have to say goodbye to John Constantine — but not Matt Ryan! “While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in Season 6, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over,” he said. That’s because Ryan is still going to be a series regular in Season 7, just playing a new character: Dr. Gwyn Davies, described as “an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season.”

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John,” Ryan said. “I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Another change for the Legends in Season 7 concerns another series regular, Amy Louise Pemberton, the voice of the Waverider’s AI Gideon. She has appeared in a physical form a few times over the years, but now we’re going to see her as a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world.

As for what’s still to come this season, Caity Lotz (who plays Sara Lance) introduced a trailer teasing the remaining episodes. And yes, we do get a glimpse at the AvaLance wedding, but it’s unfortunately not an entirely happy day. Sara and Ava (Jes Macallan) do exchange vows, but then Nate (Nick Zano), officiating, makes the mistake of checking that there are no objections … and a certain threat Sara thought she’d seen the last of shows up. After that, there’s a competition against alien bowlers, magic mushrooms, board games, and a tease at just why we’re about to lose Constantine. Watch it below.

Plus, the 21-track DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack), with the show’s most memorable musical moments, will be released on August 20 on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and more.

Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW

Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 8/7c, The CW