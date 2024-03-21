A vengeful war begins in HBO‘s House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer, and the series is making viewers pick a side between the Blacks (House Targaryen) and the Greens (House Hightower). There are two dueling trailers, one for each house that favors their sides’ perspectives in this familial war. The trailers reveal the official House of the Dragon Season 2 release date: Sunday, June 16.

Premiering this June, House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen, now led by Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) following the slow death of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), at the end of Season 1.

There were “errors made in the hours following King Viserys’ death,” the first teaser ominously stated. Indeed, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) incorrectly believed her husband wanted their son, the vicious Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the next ruler of Westeros, usurping the throne from Rhaenyra, Viserys’ eldest child who was named heir years before.

The coup led to bloodshed, with what should have been a diplomatic visit for young Prince Luke (Elliot Grihault) turned into a deadly battle on dragonback with his uncle, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Luke was killed by Aemond’s dragon when the prince lost control of the creature, igniting a familial war between the Targaryens.

In the dueling House of the Dragon Season 2 trailers, Rhaenyra is out for blood following her son’s murder, and her husband/uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), is equally onboard with plans for vengeance. (Prepare yourselves for the Blood and Cheese chaos now.) The pair will be determined to get Rhaenyra to take her rightful place on the Iron Throne and get justice for Luke. The Team Black trailer also includes the first footage of Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), who will become a crucial figure in Jace’s (Harry Collett) life.

In the Green trailer, Alicent remains confident that Viserys wanted Aegon on the throne. However, she makes sure Aegon is aware of the “sacrifices” that were made to put him there. Otto (Rhys Ifans) warns Aegon that the “path to victory is one of violence.” The young king welcomes the carnage. “To war then,” he says. Watch the Team Black trailer above, and see the official Team Green trailer below.

Returning House of the Dragon cast also includes Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

There will be new faces in the second season. Key Season 2 roles include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, June 16, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max