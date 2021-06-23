The Boys‘ cast continues to grow for its upcoming third season.

The Amazon Prime Video drama has brought in Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva to recur as Supes Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic, The Wrap reports. We’ll have to wait to find out more about exactly how they’ll fit in to the new episodes.

They’re not the only new faces coming in for Season 3. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is reuniting with The Boys creator Eric Kripke and playing Soldier Boy, the original Superhero. He fought in World War II and became the first super celebrity and mainstay of American culture for decades. While there aren’t too many details out yet about the third season, a photo of Ackles in costume has been unveiled.

On the Supes side, the series stars Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Meanwhile, The Boys are played by Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko).

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s New York Times best-selling comic. Production on Season 3 began in February. While we eagerly await any new details, footage, or photos, Kripke did tease on Twitter on June 16, “I’ve just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest f**king dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career.”

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video