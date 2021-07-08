Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Heida Reed (Poldark), and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) have been tapped to star in the upcoming FBI spinoff FBI: International, according to Deadline.

The CBS drama, which received a straight-to-series order, is the third show in Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, along with FBI: Most Wanted. There will be a three-hour crossover premiere event in the fall.

Kleintank joins the series as the Head of the International FBI Fly Team unit, with Reed’s character as his second-in-command and Vidotto as an enthusiastic member of the crew. The show will follow the FBI International Fly Team unit as they take down international threats using their intelligence and strength.

Previously starring on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, Kleintank’s other television credits include Bones, Pretty Little Liars, Person of Interest, and Law & Order: SVU and LA. Reed starred in the BBC series Poldark and played the titular character in the Icelandic Sundance Now series Stella Blómkvist. Vidotto recurred as “Remiel” on Lucifer for Seasons 4 and 5, and has guest-starred on the HBO Max series Hacks.

In association with CBS Studios, FBI: International is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Wolf serves as an executive producer alongside Chicago Fire creators Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead. Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce with director/executive producer Michael Katleman. The series is set to start shooting in Hungary.

FBI: International, Fall 2021, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS