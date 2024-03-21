Dick Wolf shows are coming back to NBC in the 2024-2025 season, but there is somewhat of a surprise with the news: One hasn’t been renewed yet.

The network has renewed all three One Chicago shows and two Law & Orders. Chicago Fire will be returning for its 13th season, P.D. is coming back for its 12th, and Med is reaching its 10th. Meanwhile, Law & Order will be back for its 24th season, while SVU will be entering its 26th(!).

But what about Law & Order: Organized Crime? Its status “is still in discussion,” according to NBC. The Christopher Meloni-led spinoff is currently in its fourth season. It premiered in 2021, as part of a two-part crossover with SVU, which reunited Meloni and Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson).

Across all platforms, all five shows are up double and triple-digits vs. the prior season in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo (L+35). Among total viewers, all three Chicago shows rank among the top 10 primetime entertainment shows this season and are the top three Wednesday shows this season in total viewers. Fire averages 12.6 million viewers and is up 236 percent in the demo, P.D. averages 12.0 million viewers and is up 287 percent in the demo, and Med averages 10.5 million viewers and is up 141 percent in the demo.

SVU this season is Thursday’s No. 1 entertainment show in the key 18-49 demo (where it is up 325 percent). It is also averaging 11.2 million viewers. This season of Law & Order is averaging 7.7 million viewers and is up 122 percent in the demo.

All five shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

But we can’t help but wonder about why Organized Crime has yet to be renewed and what it could mean for the future of the franchise. Is it too soon to speculate that Meloni could return to SVU? The problem there would be whatever these two shows are doing with Benson and Stabler’s relationship and having her be his captain. Could it simply be a matter of figuring out how and when Organized Crime would return? Originally, when NBC had been planning for a normal 2023-2024 season, it was going to be held for the midseason while the other two Law & Order shows returned in the fall. When premieres were delayed until January, all three came back at once. Maybe that will now be the plan for the 2024-2025 season.

How do you feel about the NBC renewals and Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s fate? Let us know in the comments section, below.