Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me: Who Is the Ultimate ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Couple? (POLL)

Grey’s Anatomy has been operating on our hearts since 2005. Over the past 20 seasons, the couples inside Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have made us laugh, made us cry (a lot), and made us cheer.

The long-running ABC series is a medical drama, of course, but we’ve stuck around all these years because of the relationships. The opening scene of Grey’s Anatomy was Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) waking up next to Derek (Patrick Dempsey). Romance has always been at the forefront of the show.

Meredith and Derek’s highs and lows had us glued to the TV for seasons. Never forget Addison’s (Kate Walsh) iconic entrance and how she threw a wrench in Meredith and Derek’s romance. While MerDer’s relationship wasn’t endgame (RIP Derek), fans did get the chance to see them together again during Meredith’s beach dreams as she battled COVID-19 in Season 17.

And Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t been all about Meredith and Derek. Love has touched all of the characters inside the hospital. From Lexie (Chyler Leigh) and Mark (Eric Dane) to Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and Alex (Justin Chambers) to Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew), fans have rallied around other beloved Grey’s pairings through the years.

On top of jaw-dropping surgeries, the romantic moments on Grey’s Anatomy have been nothing short of epic. Oh, what the rooms of Grey Sloan have seen and heard.

Who could forget Meredith’s unforgettable “pick me, choose me, love me” monologue in Season 2? Or Jackson declaring his love for April at her wedding to Matthew (Justin Bruening)? What about the “teach me” scene that changed everything for Mark and Lexie? Remember Arizona (Kate Capshaw) and Callie’s (Sara Ramirez) wedding? The list of swoonworthy moments on Grey’s Anatomy is endless.

But which Grey’s Anatomy couple takes the top place in your heart? Let us know in the poll below. And if there’s a different couple that you love the most, sound off in the comments below. (There have been so many!)

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC